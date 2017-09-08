 
Industry News





Heroes Homecoming 5 To Honor Vietnam Veterans And Spearhead Missing Man Table Initiative

Taking place November 1st - 12th, this year's Heroes Homecoming will feature a variety of events, tributes, and performances throughout Cumberland County, NC.
 
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (http://www.visitfayettevillenc.com/) (FACVB) and the communities of Cumberland County are excited to announce that the fifth annual Heroes Homecoming (http://www.heroeshomecoming.com/) celebration will be dedicated to acknowledging the sacrifice and service of our country's brave Vietnam Veterans.

In addition to honoring Vietnam Veterans through local events, the FACVB will also challenge community businesses and organizations to participate in the Missing Man Table Initiative as a way to inspire and help educate the public on the importance and symbolism of the display. The Missing Man Table, similar to the Fallen Comrade Table, honors the memory of missing or imprisoned military service members. To date, there are 1,606 recorded POW/MIA Vietnam Veterans, 39 of which are North Carolinians. The community's goal is to have the largest display of Missing Man Tables across the county during Heroes Homecoming V as a way to honor POW/MIA veterans. Currently, approximately 200 area businesses and organizations have pledged to particpate, with the number growing every day.

"Heroes Homecoming provides an opportunity to raise awareness for the thousands of people held as POWs or considered MIA during the Vietnam War," said John Meroski, President/CEO of the FACVB. "If Cumberland County can be a conduit to bring more momentum to this important cause, it further demonstrates why we are the nation's first Military Sanctuary Community and how we care for and support all facets of the US Military daily. We hope to inspire other communities nationwide to show their support of Vietnam Veterans by participating in the Missing Man Table wcj Initiative."

As the point of departure and return for hundreds of thousands of soldiers, the Fayetteville area has always had a unique bond with veterans. Cumberland County has hosted Heroes Homecoming since 2011, helping it to become the largest commemoration and reunion of its kind.

For more information on Heroes Homecoming and a full list of events, visit www.HeroesHomecoming.com. Follow along with the celebration on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HeroesHomecoming/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/HHFayetteville), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/heroeshomecoming/).

About Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau:
The Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, not-for-proﬁt organization responsible for positioning Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and leisure travel. For additional information about America's First Military Sanctuary Community, visit www.visitfayettevillenc.com or call 1-888-98-HEROES.

About Heroes Homecoming:
The communities of Cumberland County created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing recognition and appreciation to all veterans for their courage, their sacrifice and everything they do to defend this country's freedom – now and forever. This year, the Communities of Cumberland County will host veterans and families from across the region to participate in a week-long celebration honoring the brave men and women who served our country in the Vietnam War.

Contact
Melinda Jackson, Rubberneck Media
***@rubberneckmedia.com
End
Source:Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Email:***@rubberneckmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Military, Vietnam
Industry:Tourism
Location:Fayetteville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
