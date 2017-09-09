 
Joseph Schwimmer Of Preferred Capital Group LLC. Arranges $2,626,000 in Financing

Preferred Capital Group LLC is one of the nation's fastest growing mortgage brokerages serving the commercial real estate sector. Working with a wide variety of lenders, Preferred finances transactions ranging from $500,000 to more than $500 million
 
CHICAGO - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago based Preferred Capital Group recently secured financing in the amount of $2,626,000 for a 7 unit building on 3800 N Sheffield Ave in Chicago, IL.

Preferred capital has close relationships with all major real estate capital providers, including domestic and foreign banks, CMBS lenders, credit companies and insurance companies, private lenders and hedge funds. Based on this, along with our true understanding of the needs of each client, we are skilled at arranging fixed and floating rate, construction, bridge, and permanent wcj loans.

Today's market continues to present owners and investors with unprecedented opportunities, many of which do not fall in the traditional mortgage "box".  Often, these deals require a quick close or a lender that can work with the borrower to sort out a complicated situation (loan purchases, vacancy issues, foreclosures, etc).  At Preferred, we work for our clients to find the right bridge lender for each particular situation.  Terms offered by bridge lenders can vary dramatically and an experienced intermediary is critical to finding the right combination of factors that go into this type of loan

