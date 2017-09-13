THINKWARE DASH CAM Partners with Marvel for Limited Edition Iron Man Dash Cam

THINKWARE DASH CAM is the first in the industry to partner with Marvel for the creation of an exclusive QXD1000 Alpha Ironman Edition dash cam

-- THINKWARE (http://us.thinkware.com/main/frame.php)and Marvel (http://marvel.com/)joined forces to bring consumers the limited edition QXD1000 Alpha Iron Man Edition dash cam. THINKWARE released 2,000 units of the Iron Man-themed dash cam – exclusive to the Korean market – this Summer. Due to popular demand in the Korean market, all 2,000 units quickly sold out.The QXD1000 Alpha Iron Man Edition combined the advanced features that consumers have come to expect from THINKWARE dash cams, with a fun design starring Marvel's Iron Man. With Iron Man's iconic helmet inscribed on the front, this limited-run dash cam also features an overall black frame highlighted with the symbolic red shade of Iron Man's exoskeleton suit. The perforated pattern around the camera brings up the image of Iron Man's arc reactor, and the security LED directs a deep light not unlike when the Iron Man's suit powers up.The model also had been adapted with a Graphic User Interface (GUI) inspired by Iron Man's personal AI assistant Jarvis. The bold look of the QXD1000 Alpha Iron Man Edition provided owners the opportunity to display their love of the Marvel superhero on their dash, while also offering distinct Iron Man-inspired features. For example, when turning on or off the dash cam, Iron Man's signature arc reactor sounds off. The entire package from camera to external GPS was inspired by Marvel.The QXD1000 Alpha Iron Man Edition is THINKWARE's first dash cam created in partnership with an entertainment company. "Marvel's brand is a global phenomenon, and we're proud to incorporate one of their most popular characters into the design of our advanced dash cams," stated Brian Yang, THINKWARE Dash Cam's General Manager wcj of Global Business Development. "Starting with our partnership with Marvel, THINKWARE will continue to seek out fun and unique technical and design collaborations that consumers are looking for and can enjoy."The QXD1000 Alpha Iron Man Edition dash cams came packaged with a 64G memory card and an external GPS. The model launched exclusively in Korea at a price of ₩ 459,000 (KRW.)Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with their world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.