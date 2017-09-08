Composer Jason Gillard releases single 'Determined'

End

-- The songwriter, composer and music producer known as Jason Gillard has released his latest official single track, "Determined."The track has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction or financial support of the corporate music industry. Gilt with synthetic instrumentation and featuring melody lines that are sure to hook listeners of every music genre, "Determined"is an instrumental track which appropriately heralds the start of the autumn 2017 season.Australian Jason Gillard makes music in the Queensland northeast corner of the land down under. "Determined"represents his first officially distributed song in the vast wilderness of independent music, but it is not his first composition."I created pieces of music before 'Determined,'"he writes, "but once that was created I knew I had something special."The process of making the present instrumental single contributed much to the end product."I use specialized German music creation software to create the tracks," says Gillard. "It's actually quite funny as half the program is in German, wcj so it made a bit of a challenge to create the tracks."Asked to list some main artistic influences, the composer and musician cites only the Irish pop rock group, U2. The flavor of U2 exists in "Determined"in Gillard's prominent use of acoustic guitar and forward placement of the bass guitar in his final mix. His melodies are handled largely by synth brass instruments which sound akin to saxophones and have a warm, harmonious sound.On the topic of the song's themes, Gillard is a man of few words. He mentions only, "hope," and "the power to dream.""Determined"by Jason Gillard is available online worldwide beginning 12 September 2017.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writer