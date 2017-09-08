News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Composer Jason Gillard releases single 'Determined'
Australian Jason Gillard makes music in the Queensland northeast corner of the land down under. "Determined"
"I created pieces of music before 'Determined,'"
The process of making the present instrumental single contributed much to the end product.
"I use specialized German music creation software to create the tracks," says Gillard. "It's actually quite funny as half the program is in German, wcj so it made a bit of a challenge to create the tracks."
Asked to list some main artistic influences, the composer and musician cites only the Irish pop rock group, U2. The flavor of U2 exists in "Determined"
On the topic of the song's themes, Gillard is a man of few words. He mentions only, "hope," and "the power to dream."
"Determined"
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
MUSIC –
https://www.amazon.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse