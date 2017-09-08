 
News By Tag
* JASON GILLARD
* Determined
* Music For Video Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brisbane
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Composer Jason Gillard releases single 'Determined'

 
 
61Jyp0ywF+L._SS500
61Jyp0ywF+L._SS500
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
JASON GILLARD
Determined
Music For Video Games

Industry:
Music

Location:
Brisbane - Queensland - Australia

Subject:
Products

BRISBANE, Australia - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The songwriter, composer and music producer known as Jason Gillard has released his latest official single track, "Determined." The track has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction or financial support of the corporate music industry. Gilt with synthetic instrumentation and featuring melody lines that are sure to hook listeners of every music genre, "Determined" is an instrumental track which appropriately heralds the start of the autumn 2017 season.

Australian Jason Gillard makes music in the Queensland northeast corner of the land down under. "Determined" represents his first officially distributed song in the vast wilderness of independent music, but it is not his first composition.

"I created pieces of music before 'Determined,'" he writes, "but once that was created I knew I had something special."

The process of making the present instrumental single contributed much to the end product.

"I use specialized German music creation software to create the tracks," says Gillard. "It's actually quite funny as half the program is in German, wcj so it made a bit of a challenge to create the tracks."

Asked to list some main artistic influences, the composer and musician cites only the Irish pop rock group, U2. The flavor of U2 exists in "Determined" in Gillard's prominent use of acoustic guitar and forward placement of the bass guitar in his final mix. His melodies are handled largely by synth brass instruments which sound akin to saxophones and have a warm, harmonious sound.

On the topic of the song's themes, Gillard is a man of few words. He mentions only, "hope," and "the power to dream."

"Determined" by Jason Gillard is available online worldwide beginning 12 September 2017.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

MUSIC –

https://www.amazon.com/Determined-Instrumental-Jason-Gill...
End
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share