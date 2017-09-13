Country(s)
Industry News
Harvey and Irma Contributions to the Red Cross
MISSIonLINES has established individual addresses to support hurricane victims
ContributeBest.com goes directly to the Red Cross web page to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.
ContributeToTheBest.com opens the Red Cross initiative to combat the devastation of Hurricane Irma in Florida and Georgia.
RedCross.org, the home page, enables consolidated contributions.
America has suffered two of the most devastating storm in history. Thousands have been driven from their homes. The Red Cross is wcj there and emergency relief is already well under way. Sadly, following catastrophic events scam donation appeals proliferate on the Internet. These direct donations to the Red Cross eliminate any possibility of fraud. Contributions of a little as $10 are welcome, either by credit card or PayPal.
Contact
Aldis Browne
310 403 0444
missionlines@
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017