Harvey and Irma Contributions to the Red Cross

MISSIonLINES has established individual addresses to support hurricane victims
 
Please Share, Text or Tweet ContributeBest.com and ContributeToTheBest.com
LA JOLLA, Calif. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Two MISSIonLINES links have been set up to facilitate direct contributions to Red Cross hurricane relief.

ContributeBest.com  goes directly to the Red Cross web page to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

ContributeToTheBest.com  opens the Red Cross initiative to combat the devastation of Hurricane Irma in Florida and Georgia.

RedCross.org, the home page, enables consolidated contributions.

America has suffered two of the most devastating storm in history. Thousands have been driven from their homes. The Red Cross is wcj there and emergency relief is already well under way. Sadly, following catastrophic events scam donation appeals proliferate on the Internet. These direct donations to the Red Cross eliminate any possibility of fraud. Contributions  of a little as $10 are welcome, either by credit card or PayPal.

