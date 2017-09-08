News By Tag
Saint-Gobain Seals' Fluoroloy & Meldin Materials Approved for API 6A Specification in Oil & Gas
Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, has received API 6A specification for nine of their Meldin® and Fluoroloy® materials.
As part of the requirements for the API 6A specification, immersion testing was conducted at third party Element Labs facility. After the unbiased testing was completed, each material was awarded a certificate of compliance from the lab indicating such testing conditions as 160 hours at 200°C and 1000 psi in an aggressive oilfield chemical media.
Geert Vanthienen, European Oil & Gas Market Development Manager said, "The above materials will be added to the list of API 6A compliant materials already available for the oil and gas industry from our business unit. Thanks to the qualification of these additional nine API 6A compliant materials, Saint-Gobain Seals offers a fuller range of commonly used oil and gas materials with API 6A specification that will work for any oilfield application requiring this important compliance."
The Fluoroloy® material is used in Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® (http://www.seals.saint-
The Meldin® thermoplastic material has been selected for packing kit backup rings on down hole drilling oil and gas applications and also used for automotive applications in the form of piston rings and thrust washers.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visit http://www.seals.saint-
About Saint-Gobain Seals (http://www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.
Saint-Gobain Seals
800 544 0080
sealsmarketing@
