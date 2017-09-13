Capstone Financial Adds New Operations Manager

Fast growing finance Industry Company strengthens team by adding new operations manager.

Sarita Patel, Public Relations

Sarita Patel, Public Relations

-- Capstone Financial (http://www.Capstonefi.com)announced today Trisha Toenjes has joined the firm to further develop their national loan origination operations. Trisha Toenjes comes with a wealth of experience within the real estate and private lending field. Joining in advance of the launch of Capstone's new loan origination platform and Capstone Fund 5, Trisha can continue her success in developing streamlined efficient delivery.Capstone as Operations Manager to continue Capstone's recent success providing finance services to many real estate developers nationally. Trisha comments, "Working with the Capstone team to further develop their lending operations is a huge opportunity. I love the company's commitment to its borrowers and investors. Capstone's internal culture was also a huge attraction for me as the work atmosphere is incredible."Tyler wcj Stone Founder said, "Trisha's wealth of experience and real estate knowledge has already made her invaluable to the Capstone family. Her joining us is a product of Capstone's commitment to improving quality of relationships with our customers and employees. I am thrilled we were able to find someone of Trisha's character to fill this role. She is my right hand woman. I am confident Trisha will play a key role in providing and implementing better loan funding processes for our growth."Capstone Financial is a full service real estate finance company which offers borrowers a range of quality loan programs for real estate development. Capstone's understanding and experience in the Fix/Flip and Rental Portfolio industry is unparalleled.Capstone FinancialSarita Patel, Public Relations 480-336-2828 ext 118sarita@capstonefi.com