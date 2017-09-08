News By Tag
Apartment Community Trades for $2.22M near Light Rail in Phoenix's Central Avenue Corridor
"The property is located less than 1/3 of a mile to two separate light rail stations and is literally minutes from all the major job and development projects occurring along the Central Corridor," states John Klocek, Vice President at ABI who along with, Patrick Burch, represented the Buyer and Seller. "The Buyer saw a great opportunity to purchase a substantially rehabbed project in an area with significant demand."
The Seller was a private investor based in Arizona.
The Buyer was a private investor based in California.
The Phoenix based ABI Multifamily brokerage team of John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Royce Munroe, Ryan wcj Smith and Nathan Bruer represented the Buyer and Seller in this transaction.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
