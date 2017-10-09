News By Tag
Cardtek to Showcase Transit Payments Technology at APTA Expo in Atlanta
Leading Payments Technology Provider Identifies Transportation / Transit as the Next Industry to Undergo Payments Transformation
Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and conducted in conjunction with the APTA's annual meeting, the Expo is public transit's premier showcase of technology, products and services.
Cardtek invites Expo attendees interested in exploring the following topics to pre-arrange a meeting with them at The ATPA Center located at booth 8409:
Discussions:
· Learn why the transportation industry is ripe for automated fare collection technology
· Examine the potential of secure and seamless payments within vehicles - allowing consumers to pay for services like gas and parking, without having to get out of their car
· wcj Understand the mechanics of launching a secure mobile wallet solution at scale, providing entire cities the ability to easily pay for a wide variety of goods and services – including transportation
· Explore open-loop payment systems for public transportation – including both account-based and card-based transactions
When:
Monday, October 9, 2017 @ 10:30 am – 5 pm.
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 @ 9 am – 4:30 pm
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 @ 9 am – 3 pm
Who:
· Murat Goksenin Guzel, Cardtek Co-Founder
· Ilker Caner, Cardtek Director of Business Development
To arrange a meeting with Cardtek at the APTA Expo, please contact Pete Bahrenburg at: pete@tailwindpr.com. You can also contact Murat directly during the Expo at (773) 501-7609
and Ilker directly at (224) 715-3010.
About Cardtek:
Since 2001, Cardtek has provided innovative end-to-end payment solutions to more than 150 customers in 25 countries, including financial institutions, processors, telecom operators, personalization bureaus, retailers, terminal and card vendors, and public transportation authorities. Cardtek is a leading player in emerging mobile payment, open-loop transit and wearable payment technologies. With 15 years of experience in EMV, Cardtek is offering well-established solutions to the US market from its new Silicon Valley Office. For more information, visit http://www.cardtek.com.
Media Contact
pete@tailwindpr.com
