Asset Campus Housing Adds 1,400 Beds, Two Florida Properties to Its Student Housing Portfolio

The Forum Tallahassee

Contact

Mark Evans

***@thresholdcarve.com Mark Evans

End

-- Asset Campus Housing is expanding its presence in Florida with the addition of the Forum Tallahassee and Nine at Gainesville to its family of managed properties.The 785-bed Forum Tallahassee (http://forumtallahasseeapts.com)serves students attending Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and Florida A&M University. The community offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include a lap pool and spa, sand volleyball court, elevators, indoor basketball and volleyball gym, aquatic ping pong and pool tables, car care center, pet park with dog wash station and a business center featuring a conference room and three, large study rooms.Catering to students attending the University of Florida, which is located less than a quarter-mile from the property, The Nine @ Gainesville is expected to open in 2018 and will offer one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom fully furnished units with private bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer units, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. The 627-bed community will feature amenities that include interactive study rooms, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a community café.These properties are just the latest additions to the wcj Asset Campus Housing family. Asset Campus is the nation's largest third-party student housing property management company with over 118,500 beds currently under management.# # #