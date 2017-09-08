News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Asset Campus Housing Adds 1,400 Beds, Two Florida Properties to Its Student Housing Portfolio
The 785-bed Forum Tallahassee (http://forumtallahasseeapts.com)
Catering to students attending the University of Florida, which is located less than a quarter-mile from the property, The Nine @ Gainesville is expected to open in 2018 and will offer one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom fully furnished units with private bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer units, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. The 627-bed community will feature amenities that include interactive study rooms, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a community café.
These properties are just the latest additions to the wcj Asset Campus Housing family. Asset Campus is the nation's largest third-party student housing property management company with over 118,500 beds currently under management.
# # #
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdcarve.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse