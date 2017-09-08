 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* Apartment
* Property Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Asset Campus Housing Adds 1,400 Beds, Two Florida Properties to Its Student Housing Portfolio

 
 
The Forum Tallahassee
The Forum Tallahassee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Student Housing
* Apartment
* Property Management

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Projects

HOUSTON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing is expanding its presence in Florida with the addition of the Forum Tallahassee and Nine at Gainesville to its family of managed properties.

The 785-bed Forum Tallahassee (http://forumtallahasseeapts.com) serves students attending Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and Florida A&M University. The community offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include a lap pool and spa, sand volleyball court, elevators, indoor basketball and volleyball gym, aquatic ping pong and pool tables, car care center, pet park with dog wash station and a business center featuring a conference room and three, large study rooms.

Catering to students attending the University of Florida, which is located less than a quarter-mile from the property, The Nine @ Gainesville is expected to open in 2018 and will offer one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom fully furnished units with private bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer units, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. The 627-bed community will feature amenities that include interactive study rooms, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a community café.

These properties are just the latest additions to the wcj Asset Campus Housing family. Asset Campus is the nation's largest third-party student housing property management company with over 118,500 beds currently under management.

# # #

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.

Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdcarve.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdcarve.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share