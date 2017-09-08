News By Tag
Digital Defense, Inc. Named a 2018 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor
Digital Defense becomes part of an extensive list of successful and tested cyber security vendors
Digital Defense becomes part of an extensive list of successful and tested cyber security vendors. With them they bring a robust range of security products and services. Each member of this list was hand-selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, to assist with this year's report, which was made available today for free download here (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
"Ed and his team at TAG have proven successful in their work for us," said president & CEO Larry Hurtado. "Their ability to further enlighten IT professionals on the secret sauce behind our Frontline vulnerability management solution and complementary services has helped our business grow."
This year's 2018 TAG Cyber Security Annual was developed to assist enterprise security teams as they modernize their cyber risk program via the following three steps: Exploding the flat perimeter enterprise into distributed workloads; Offloading the resultant applications and networks onto cloud-based, software-defined infrastructure;
"The Digital Defense team has proven time and again that you don't have to work in Silicon Valley to be a cyber success," said Amoroso. "Their managed and on-demand SaaS risk assessment solutions, in addition to their security professional services are powerful tools."
Each year, TAG Cyber publishes its three-volume report to the community for download at no cost. In addition to the Javelin Networks website, the report is also available at https://www.tag-
About Digital Defense
Serving clients across numerous industries from small businesses to very large enterprises, Digital Defense's innovative and leading edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline Vulnerability Manager™, the original Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) platform, delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while SecurED®, the company's wcj security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with unparalleled service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/
About TAG Cyber
TAG Cyber provides Advanced Cyber Security Advisory, Training, Consulting, and Media Services for Global Enterprise and Federal Government Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Teams. For more information, visit: https://l.facebook.com/
