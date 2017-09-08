Country(s)
A Book Grows in Brooklyn: Connect with the EFA at the Brooklyn Book Festival
NEW YORK - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet up with the Editorial Freelancers Association on Sunday, September 17, at the Brooklyn Book Festival (BKBF). BKBF, which runs September 11–17, is a full week of citywide literary "Bookend" events that culminate in Children's Day on Saturday, September 16, and the main BKBF event, Festival Day, on Sunday, September 17.
Festival Day is New York City's largest free literary event, featuring more than 300 writers and attracting tens of thousands of visitors. This cross-genre event, centered at the Brooklyn Borough Hall and Plaza, will include readings, performances, and panel discussions focusing on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and graphic novels.
The EFA will join more than 200 independent booksellers, publishers, and literary organizations at the vibrant outdoor Literary Marketplace in the Cadman Plaza area. Visit the EFA in Booth 446 in front of the Kings County Supreme Court Building. This year marks the fifth time the EFA has participated in the wcj festival.
"This festival has become an important annual pilgrimage in the world of literature, and every year brings more writers and publishers to our booth," says Ruth Mullen, coordinator of the Editorial Freelancers Association's NYC Metro chapter. "That's because they understand that top-notch editing is absolutely crucial. We are the oldest and largest association of independent editors and publishing professionals in the world. Stop by to learn about the broad range of editorial services our members supply."
The BKBF "Bookend" events are held citywide at venues including bookstores, bakeries, libraries, coffeehouses, North Brooklyn Farms, the Prospect Park Zoo, St. James Park, and the Langston Hughes brownstone in Harlem. More than sixty special events are scheduled.
Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with approximately 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copyeditors, proofreaders, indexers, translators, and others who work in publishing, communications, and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.
For more information about BKBF, visit brooklynbookfestival.org. For more information about the EFA, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
