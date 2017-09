R Token Pre-ICO Sale Officially Opens on 15th September 2017! 11:00 AM HKT

Media Contact

asawari

***@rpay.io asawari

End

-- Rpay (https://www.rpay.io/)is a totally new and unique approach to Retail and Trade. It's ecosystem of P2P connected nodes, there are no servers, and it's fully decentralized. Rpay allows users to interact and exchange payment directly with no middleman. Because there is no one in the middle of your transactions there are no fees, no restrictions, no accounts to create, and you only reveal the personal information that you choose.RPAY vision is to enable everyone to Pay through Crypto for Retail and services in the Blockchain Era. Rpay is a revolutionary way to shop for retail products, Consumer and Professional Services, that leverages cryptocurrency and the power of the community to make our customers save from 50% up to 90% on the retail price of the products and services they love and use in daily life!We all understand speculation is not enough and participation is what gives currency long term sustainability.We focus on solutions for consumers and businesses by rewarding them for utilizing cryptocurrency in their everyday life. Rpay platform is a simple way for the masses wcj to experience cryptocurrency without it seems overly complicated.Rpay aims to be one of the most recognized mainstream payment systems. Rpay Apps are designed to turn spectators into speculators in a simple way. We are continuing to build lasting relationships and grow community involvement in Blockchain technology.For more information visit the Rpay website ( http://www.rpay.io/ ).Read their whitepaper ( https://www.rpay.io/ whitepaper/ Visit their Token Sale here (https://www.rpay.io/pre-ico-token-sale/).https://www.rpay.ioStart Date: 25-09-2017, 11:00 AM HKT50,00,000 of the R Tokens will be distributed out of total 9,00,00,000 R Tokens0.70 USDAbove 1:00 USD50, 00,000ERC20BTC & ETH