R Token Pre-ICO Sale Officially Opens on 15th September 2017! 11:00 AM HKT
RPAY vision is to enable everyone to Pay through Crypto for Retail and services in the Blockchain Era. Rpay is a revolutionary way to shop for retail products, Consumer and Professional Services, that leverages cryptocurrency and the power of the community to make our customers save from 50% up to 90% on the retail price of the products and services they love and use in daily life!
We all understand speculation is not enough and participation is what gives currency long term sustainability.
We focus on solutions for consumers and businesses by rewarding them for utilizing cryptocurrency in their everyday life. Rpay platform is a simple way for the masses wcj to experience cryptocurrency without it seems overly complicated.
Rpay aims to be one of the most recognized mainstream payment systems. Rpay Apps are designed to turn spectators into speculators in a simple way. We are continuing to build lasting relationships and grow community involvement in Blockchain technology.
For more information visit the Rpay website (http://www.rpay.io/
Read their whitepaper (https://www.rpay.io/
Visit their Token Sale here (https://www.rpay.io/
Rpay Launch Summary:
Available at: https://
Pre ICO Token Sale: Start Date: 25-09-2017, 11:00 AM HKT
Token Distribution:
Pre ICO Token Rate: 0.70 USD
On Exchange Token Rate: Above 1:00 USD
Total Tokens for Sale in pre-ICO: 50, 00,000
Platform: ERC20
Accepted Cryptocurrencies:
Media Contact
asawari
***@rpay.io
