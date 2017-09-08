News By Tag
Greenleaf star, Deborah Joy Winans to receive Drama Icon Award
Deborah Joy Winans, Skillman CEO among honorees for Full & Fabulous 35th Anniversary Gala
The inaugural program celebrates the 35th anniversary of Full & Fabulous, Michigan's oldest independent non-profit for promoting healthy lifestyles and self-esteem in "curvy" girls and young women. The Full & Fabulous Image Awards will celebrate ladies of all sizes, shapes and professional backgrounds for their success as role models in personal and community achievement. The event will also feature a fashion show to include the new fall clothing line, eleven60, from the young gospel icon awardee and Metro Detroiter, Kierra Sheard.
"We're thrilled to have this event, the first of its kind in Detroit, to inspire girls in our program and throughout the area," says Sharon DuMas, founder of Full & Fabulous. "The women we honor in categories ranging from entertainment to wcj philanthropy and neighborhood development are shining examples of how all young ladies can overcome bullying, body image issues and other challenges to gain personal excellence."
Through weekend workshops and a school-based program promoting nutrition, beauty and techniques for improving self-image in ages 10 through 21, Full & Fabulous works to reduce obesity, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and other illnesses. Participation in the non-profit program is free.
An actress from a world-renowned, musical Detroit family, Deborah Joy Winans has gained a following as the character Charity, co-starring in the OWN series "Greenleaf."
"Health and a positive body image are part of my personal values," Winans says. "I'm grateful to receive the Full & Fabulous award and I look forward to the event."
Other honorees include Tonya Allen, who'll be recognized as the "Leadership Icon." The architect of the Skillman Foundation's impactful, 10-year neighborhood investment program has won Detroit News "Michiganian of the Year," among other honors. More information is available online https://www.fullandfabulous.org
