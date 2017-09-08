Air Choice One Proposes Air Service Renewal Options to Burlington, IA

Contact

-- Air Choice One, a St. Louis based airline, announced that the carrier has submitted a proposal to provide Essential Air Service to the U.S. Department of Transportation for renewal in Burlington, Iowa.Air Choice One has submitted the airline's proposal to the government under the Essential Air Service Program which provides communities throughout the United States with air service to connect smaller cities to the national air transportation network. With their continued growth, Air Choice One is looking to offer the Burlington community flights to Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis. Air Choice One started service in Burlington in January 2010."Since Air Choice One began our partnership in Burlington in 2010, we've demonstrated our ability to provide reliable, convenient air service to the community and have experienced dramatic growth in the market averaging over 13,000 passengers per year.We are excited for the opportunity to not only continue our service to the Burlington community, wcj but to offer the region access to locations such as Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis that are great destinations for vacation and travel, but are also connecting hubs to the national air transportation network," said Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One. "Air Choice One is committed to delivering these same dramatic increases and sustaining these numbers over time, as well as continuing our support of the Burlington community and non-profits. We believe in Burlington and hope to continue our relationship."The Air Choice One proposal includes weekday and weekend service of 29 total round trips per week, utilizing a Cessna Grand Caravan. The Cessna Grand Caravan has a lot features which include plenty of legroom, expanded storage/luggage capacity and an air-conditioned/heated cabin for passenger comfort.Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class"service and seating format. Air Choice One's goal is to deliver the highest quality and reliability in scheduled commercial air service.