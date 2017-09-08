News By Tag
HALO Insurance & Benefits Group Hires Two Team Members
Missouri agency adds account manager, insurance broker to its growing company
Prior to joining the agency, Lankford worked in personal lines insurance for an Edwardsville, Illinois insurance agency. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business Administration.
Vaughn has more than 22 years of insurance experience wcj working in personal and commercial insurance for a Missouri agency.
HALO Insurance & Benefits Group, which is owned by Charlie Fellous, is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2010 that specializes in auto, home, life, business and group benefit insurance. The company is located at 7413 Manchester Rd. in Maplewood, Mo. HALO Insurance & Benefits Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
"Brenden and Denean both have the experience we need to help our agency continue to grow," said HALO Insurance & Benefits Group owner Charlie Fellous. "They possess the qualities it takes to serve our long-term customers and pursue new business opportunities, and we look forward to working with them."
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
For more information about HALO Insurance & Benefits Group, call (314) 351-4256 or visit www.haloibg.com.
