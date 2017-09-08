 
News By Tag
* Insurance Agency
* Insurance Alliance
* Maplewood, Missouri
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


HALO Insurance & Benefits Group Hires Two Team Members

Missouri agency adds account manager, insurance broker to its growing company
 
 
HALO Insurance & Benefits Group's Brenden Lankford
HALO Insurance & Benefits Group's Brenden Lankford
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Insurance Agency
Insurance Alliance
Maplewood, Missouri

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- HALO Insurance & Benefits Group recently hired Brenden Lankford as a personal lines account manager and Denean Vaughn as an insurance producer.  Their responsibilities include promoting new business, maintaining client satisfaction, ensuring renewals, and reviewing and processing insurance applications.  They will also cultivate relationships between carriers and clients in order to maintain quality service.

Prior to joining the agency, Lankford worked in personal lines insurance for an Edwardsville, Illinois insurance agency.  He graduated from Southeast Missouri State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business Administration.

Vaughn has more than 22 years of insurance experience wcj working in personal and commercial insurance for a Missouri agency.

HALO Insurance & Benefits Group, which is owned by Charlie Fellous, is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2010 that specializes in auto, home, life, business and group benefit insurance.  The company is located at 7413 Manchester Rd. in Maplewood, Mo.  HALO Insurance & Benefits Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

"Brenden and Denean both have the experience we need to help our agency continue to grow," said HALO Insurance & Benefits Group owner Charlie Fellous.  "They possess the qualities it takes to serve our long-term customers and pursue new business opportunities, and we look forward to working with them."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about HALO Insurance & Benefits Group, call (314) 351-4256 or visit www.haloibg.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
End
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share