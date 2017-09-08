 
Industry News





Dr. Hickory Hosts Orthodontists from China

Dr. Wayne Hickory of Embassy Row Orthodontics hosted eight orthodontists from China this past week to share his approach to Invisalign treatment.
 
 
Dr. Wayne Hickory
WASHINGTON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With a comprehensive background in both traditional and modern orthodontic methods, Dr. Hickory demonstrated his process for patients receiving Invisalign through consultations and an open forum discussion.

The use of Invisalign as an orthodontic appliance is quickly increasing on an international basis, especially in China. Dr. Hickory frequently gives courses on both Invisalign and general orthodontics throughout the world, including China, Asia and Australia.

"Maybe I'll visit them the next time I'm in China," Dr. Hickory said.

Last year, he received the most Invisalign cases in the country as a Top Invisalign provider, and has been one of the largest users of the system in America for the past 20 years.

Invisalign aligners are the clear alternative to metal braces for adults and teens. They are virtually invisible and custom-made for each patient.

To learn more about Dr. Hickory and his practice please visit http://www.embassyrowortho.com.

Dr. wcj Wayne Hickory is the founder of Embassy Row Orthodontics in Washington D.C.. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in digital orthodontics, and frequently consults other orthodontic practices throughout the world. He was one of the first orthodontists in the country to use Invisalign, and has been on the cutting edge of orthodontics for over 25 years.

Media Contact
Janna Vastola
5046203406
***@orthosynetics.com
Source:Embassy Row Orthodontics
Email:***@orthosynetics.com Email Verified
Tags:Orthodontist Washington Dc, Invisalign washington dc, Washington Dc Orthodontics
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Click to Share