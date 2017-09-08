TEMPO Money Transfer is proud to announce that an agreement on a strategic partnership has been signed with Hermes Bank, a foremost player in the field of digital banking.

-- Revolutionary digital technology is changing the face of international transactions and remittances. As one of the leading European licensed payment institution based in France, TEMPO Money Transfer is proud to announce that an agreement on a strategic partnership has been signed on the 14 of August 2017 with Hermes Bank, a foremost player in the field of digital banking.TEMPO offers online, mobile and traditional money transfer services from Europe to over 88 countries across the globe.Registered in the West Indies, Hermes Bank has major focus on Digital Banking, FinTech and e-commerce. The bank will channel payments and engage in international settlements on behalf of TEMPO around the world, including major payment corridors like the Philippines, Bangladesh, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Latin America. Furthermore, Hermes Bank will provide a liquidity boost to facilitate TEMPO's own settlement operations. This will in turn, enable TEMPO wcj to make money transfer faster and more efficient.Founder, President, and member of the TEMPO's Board of Directors, Jeffrey M. Phaneuf believes that cooperation with IT and Fintech driven banks, such as Hermes Bank, shall furnish TEMPO with significant new growth opportunities, as well as positively affect current company operations.After completing the connection of Hermes Bank to the Stellar network, a distributed ledger technology that is currently used by major payment institutions and banks like the ICICI bank in India; this interface will further enhance TEMPO's quality customer service experience.Summarizing the strategic partnership, TEMPO's Co-founder and Chief Information Officer Anthony Barker said 'Our clients will enjoy even higher speed of transfer delivery, lower costs and improved foreign exchange rates.'There is no doubt that the liquidity boost from Hermes Bank will further TEMPO's growth and speed up their already rapid remittances services.