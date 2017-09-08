 

September 2017
ACCO Brands Corp. Chooses Vertical Solutions, Inc. for Field Service Management

VSI's VServiceManagement post-sales service solution enables its field service team to take credit card payments in the field and easily implement business process workflows
 
CINCINNATI - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI), a developer of field service management and customer experience solutions, today announced that its VServiceManagement solution has been chosen by ACCO Brands Corporation for field service and warranty management. ACCO Brands is one of the world's largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer, and business products. It is well known for office supplies including ring binders, staplers, notebooks, and calendars as well as office equipment from projectors to sophisticated binding and laminating machines. VServiceManagement is an end-to-end post-sales service management solution that leverages existing back-office systems while seamlessly managing business processes from work order creation to completion.

ACCO Brands transitioned to VServiceManagement to enable its service techs to easily manage all aspects of their service calls, including the ability to take credit card payments in the field. It wanted to improve its management of warranty repairs, be able to quickly develop and deploy new business workflow rules, and integrate with its current Oracle ERP system and planned SAP system. Finally, it wanted a deployment that minimized business disruption and that would be easy for its field techs to learn and use.

VServiceManagement™ is designed for today's complex post-sales service environments, and combines superior warranty and entitlement management controls with best-in-class field service operations management in one package. Companies can automate best practices by designing and implementing their own business processes, and can deliver consistently excellent service, track operations, and build new services to take advantage of market trends including the Internet of Things. VServiceManagement integrates with many leading ERP solutions.

Other solutions that ACCO Brands evaluated offered plenty of features, but not all applied to its business model; some vendors were not able to unbundle their solution to meet the company's needs. "Other tools didn't provide the option to scale both from a size and functionality perspective," says Roger Kopp, VP Business Transformation, ACCO Brands. "VSI's VServiceManagement allows us to do what we need to do, while providing opportunities for expansion."

ACCO Brands was able to deploy VSM with minimal disruption to the business and to field service operations. "The general implementation was very smooth," says John O'Malley, wcj VP Strategic Accounts & Technical Services for North America, ACCO Brands.

"ACCO Brands is a world-class organization that has a well-earned reputation for excellent service," says Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO, Vertical Solutions, Inc. "We are proud that ACCO Brands has chosen VServiceManagement for its service management solution."

About Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)

Vertical Solutions, Inc. helps companies manage complex post-sales service environments efficiently, effectively, and profitably. Companies use VSI's solutions to improve service response and resolution times, reduce the costs of delivering service, better manage entitlements, increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and broaden their portfolio of service offerings. VSI develops VContactCenter™ for internal, external, and hybrid contact centers, and VServiceManagement™ for customer support, field service, and mobile environments. These application systems are available as a service or on-premises in a private- or public-cloud environment. VSI's applications are flexible, integrate easily with internal legacy systems as well as external ERP solutions, and can be deployed rapidly. VServiceManagement is certified for Microsoft Dynamics, a Built for NetSuite (BFN) verified solution, and is on the Constellation ShortList™ for Field Service Management. With headquarters in Cincinnati, OH, VSI has offices and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.VertSol.com or call 1.800.466.0238.

