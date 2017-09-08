News By Tag
Wash Ninja® Releases Videos on New Innovative Waterless Car Wash and Wax Products
The first set of bottles finished manufacturing September 8, 2017. All products are Made in the USA. Professional product photography was completed September 12, 2017. Both waterless car wash products will be available in 16-ounce bottles and are being shipped for warehousing before made available for purchase.
The company takes into account all impacts of the environment in their products and auto detailing services. Wash Ninja® has serviced hundreds of vehicles since opening 17 months ago receiving all 5 star reviews for their green-friendly auto detailing and car care protection services. The company recently crossed 50,000 fans on all their social channels. The company donates with every purchase to the environment since opening and will continue on a larger scale with the anticipated arrival of waterless car wash products to be sold throughout the United States.
Wash Ninja® recently named their first product EcoWash, a Waterless Wash + Wax Concentrate. The EcoWash concentrate dilutes one-part EcoWash concentrate with 10 parts water in a spray bottle. The 16 ounce bottle can do approximately 20-25 car washes with proper diluting The product will feature a green color with a coconut lime fragrance.
The second product has been named EcoSpray, a Waterless Wash + Wax Ready to Use (RTU) mixture with no diluting needed. Simply spray on vehicle surfaces and wipe off. The product will feature a blue color with a premium blueberry fragrance.
Wash Ninja® has also created a new green-friendly car care product logo featuring a new slogan (Masters in Green Car Care) that is placed on all products bottles.
One Wash Ninja Eco Wash saves up to 100 gallons of water compared to a standard hose wash. The company's auto detailing services save an estimated of 70,000 gallons of water annually. The average commercial car wash uses 45 gallons of water for one wash. "The positive impact that can be made to the environment is wcj unlimited with non-toxic and biodegradable green-friendly products", says Wash Ninja® company Founder and President, Cory Sinclair.
The elements of the products contain carnauba, lubricating agents, and gloss enhancers that protect and shine vehicles. Safely removing dirt, contaminants, and grime with a simple spray on and wipe off method with a microfiber towel. Vehicles covered in dirt, mud, or sand can be pre-rinsed first if needed. Both products can be applied to dry or wet surfaces. The products prevent water spots, especially noticeable on darker colored vehicles, from evaporation of direct sun when applied outside compared to a hose method.
The Wash Ninja® waterless car wash can easily clean any car, truck, motorcycle, or other related type of vehicle anywhere and anytime outdoors, or inside a garage when it is too cold or hot outside. The products have been tested and proven to work on paint, glass, clear plastic, metal, and more hose-free.
The company's products and services are 100% environmentally conscious. Wash Ninja® seeks to expand awareness and emphasizes a commitment to Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle as part of their 'Eco-Friendly' commitment. The Wash Ninja® mission is to Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle as part of their green-friendly commitment.
Visit the company website at https://www.wash.ninja to learn more.
About Wash Ninja, Inc.
Wash Ninja® serves the planet and autos with non-toxic and biodegradable waterless car care products, green-friendly mobile auto detailing services, and eco apparel.
