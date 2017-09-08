News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Annapolis, MD
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Aaron is a graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park. He was nominated as Captain of the UMD 2001 ACC Championship football team. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (TM) professional and active member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA). FPA is a national organization who helps to expand awareness and the importance of Financial Planning. Aaron is very much a part of his community wcj as an active member of the Crofton and Bowie, Maryland Chambers of Commerce and proud member of the local Spring Speakers Toastmasters of Bowie.
AFEA is thrilled to have Aaron join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse