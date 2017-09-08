 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Annapolis
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Annapolis, MD

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Annapolis - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Aaron Thompson as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Annapolis, MD #4539.

Aaron is a graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park. He was nominated as   Captain of the UMD 2001 ACC Championship football team. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (TM) professional and active member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA). FPA is a national organization who helps to expand awareness and the importance of Financial Planning.  Aaron is very much a part of his community wcj as an active member of the Crofton and Bowie, Maryland Chambers of Commerce and proud member of the local Spring Speakers Toastmasters of Bowie.

AFEA is thrilled to have Aaron join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share