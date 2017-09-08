 
News By Tag
* Collaborative Robot
* Cobot
* Collision Avoidance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cambridge
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


NEXCOM and Universal Robots Showcase Energid's Actin Software for Robotic System Control

Demonstrations of Energid's Actin highlight global benefit of advanced software for robotic design, control, and programming
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Collaborative Robot
* Cobot
* Collision Avoidance

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Cambridge - Massachusetts - US

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Two global leaders in automation will showcase capabilities empowered by Energid's Actin® control and simulation software at international tradeshows this month. Last week, at the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show in Taipei, NEXCOM introduced NexROBO, a high-end robot controller with advanced features powered by Energid's Actin that help robot developers quickly and cost effectively bring advanced robotic technology to market. In addition, at Westec this week and RoboBusiness September 27-28, Universal Robots (UR) will showcase Actin-enabled collaborative robots (cobots) actively avoiding collisions while performing an adaptive pick and place task.

With the ability to coordinate the motion of up to hundreds of axes in real-time, Energid's Actin toolkit facilitates the creation of many types of robots with fluid, human-like movement and skills. Actin enables robots to do complex tasks requiring dexterous manipulation that are not easily supported by traditional control software. Actin's control software, coupled with machine vision, enables robots to dynamically avoid collisions with humans and other objects. It supports visual servoing, enabling accurate vision-based manipulation of objects in changing environments.

"While the robotics industry continues to explode, especially in Asia, many companies still avoid the risk of creating robotic systems because they don't know how to create software that enables the type of precise, coordinated control many industries require," said Neil Tardella, CEO, Energid. "Turnkey commercial software to facilitate creating, controlling and intuitively programming robots is rare, creating a huge global market. With Actin, the development risk is greatly reduced. The use of Actin results in easy robotic programming and control, even for complex tasks, to meet the needs of multiple industries."

What NEXCOM and Universal Robots Demonstrate
Last week in Taiwan, NEXCOM showed robotic developers wcj how the new Actin-enabled NexROBO ARC (Advanced Robot Controller) can simplify advanced tasks and enable capabilities not previously available to robotics manufacturers and end users. The demonstration highlighted Actin's high-axis, dexterous, control and collaborative feature support, including teach-mode and collision stopping, with a seven-axis robot.

At its upcoming tradeshows, Universal Robots will show an Actin-enabled UR5 robot arm (https://www.universal-robots.com/products/ur5-robot/) picking widgets out of a feeder that can be manually moved anywhere within the robot's reach and is dynamically tracked by machine vision. Using a wand, attendees can interact with the cobot, prompting it to avoid the wand while attempting to reach the widget. Energid is developing Actin-enabled products for the rapidly expanding Universal Robots+ platform (https://www.universal-robots.com/plus/product/actinc2ae-s...) featuring plug & play products for the UR robot arms.

About Energid Technologies
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Energid Technologies develops advanced software and robotic systems for the energy, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and medical industries. Energid's Actin® software is a powerful robot control framework and operating system for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical robots that is sold as a cross-platform application and extensible software toolkit. Energid specializes in the sensing, control, and simulation of complex robotic systems. For more information, visit http://www.energid.com.

© 2017 Energid Technologies Corporation. All rights reserved. Actin and the Energid logo are trademarks of Energid Technologies Corporation.

Contact
Kelly Wanlass, PR Contact for Energid
Hughes Communications, Inc.
801-602-4723
kelly@hughescom.net
End
Source:Energid
Email:***@hughescom.net
Posted By:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
Tags:Collaborative Robot, Cobot, Collision Avoidance
Industry:Technology
Location:Cambridge - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share