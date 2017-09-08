News By Tag
NEXCOM and Universal Robots Showcase Energid's Actin Software for Robotic System Control
Demonstrations of Energid's Actin highlight global benefit of advanced software for robotic design, control, and programming
With the ability to coordinate the motion of up to hundreds of axes in real-time, Energid's Actin toolkit facilitates the creation of many types of robots with fluid, human-like movement and skills. Actin enables robots to do complex tasks requiring dexterous manipulation that are not easily supported by traditional control software. Actin's control software, coupled with machine vision, enables robots to dynamically avoid collisions with humans and other objects. It supports visual servoing, enabling accurate vision-based manipulation of objects in changing environments.
"While the robotics industry continues to explode, especially in Asia, many companies still avoid the risk of creating robotic systems because they don't know how to create software that enables the type of precise, coordinated control many industries require," said Neil Tardella, CEO, Energid. "Turnkey commercial software to facilitate creating, controlling and intuitively programming robots is rare, creating a huge global market. With Actin, the development risk is greatly reduced. The use of Actin results in easy robotic programming and control, even for complex tasks, to meet the needs of multiple industries."
What NEXCOM and Universal Robots Demonstrate
Last week in Taiwan, NEXCOM showed robotic developers wcj how the new Actin-enabled NexROBO ARC (Advanced Robot Controller) can simplify advanced tasks and enable capabilities not previously available to robotics manufacturers and end users. The demonstration highlighted Actin's high-axis, dexterous, control and collaborative feature support, including teach-mode and collision stopping, with a seven-axis robot.
At its upcoming tradeshows, Universal Robots will show an Actin-enabled UR5 robot arm (https://www.universal-
About Energid Technologies
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Energid Technologies develops advanced software and robotic systems for the energy, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and medical industries. Energid's Actin® software is a powerful robot control framework and operating system for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical robots that is sold as a cross-platform application and extensible software toolkit. Energid specializes in the sensing, control, and simulation of complex robotic systems. For more information, visit http://www.energid.com.
© 2017 Energid Technologies Corporation. All rights reserved. Actin and the Energid logo are trademarks of Energid Technologies Corporation.
Contact
Kelly Wanlass, PR Contact for Energid
Hughes Communications, Inc.
801-602-4723
kelly@hughescom.net
