News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
All You Need To Know About AngularJS - Training On AngularJS
Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI
AngularJS is a very powerful JavaScript Framework. It is used wcj in Single Page Application (SPA) projects. It extends HTML DOM with additional attributes and makes it more responsive to user actions. AngularJS is open source, completely free, and used by thousands of developers around the world. It is licensed under the Apache license version 2.0.
Learning Angular JS is an excellent opportunity for web developers and web designers to meet the daily challenges and customer needs. This course is very helpful for those who have a modest knowledge of HTML and JavaScript.
This course is designed to let you understand the programming concepts of Angular JS in simple and very easy steps using suitable examples.
In this course, you will learn:
Module 1. About AngularJS, Binding, and Modules
Module 2. Angular Controllers
Module 3. Expressions & Filters
Module 4. Directives
Module 5. Routing, View Management, and UI-Router
Module 6. Factory, Provider, Services
Take AngularJS Online Training here - https://www.hub4tech.com/
Contact
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd.
+1 253 214 3115
info@hub4tech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse