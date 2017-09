All You Need To Know About AngularJS - Training On AngularJS

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI

-- AngularJS Online Training at Hub4Tech provided by industry experienced trainers having rich industry experience. In this course, you will learn how simple it is to use Angular to create maintainable and testable single page applications. You will learn how to: bootstrap your Angular application;use AngularJS mark-up and expressions;create and use controllers;use built-in services and create custom services; turn your application into a SPA using routing; and create your own custom elements and handle events using directives. You will also learn how AngularJS allows you to do all things using test-driven-development.AngularJS is a very powerful JavaScript Framework. It is used wcj in Single Page Application (SPA) projects. It extends HTML DOM with additional attributes and makes it more responsive to user actions. AngularJS is open source, completely free, and used by thousands of developers around the world. It is licensed under the Apache license version 2.0.Learning Angular JS is an excellent opportunity for web developers and web designers to meet the daily challenges and customer needs. This course is very helpful for those who have a modest knowledge of HTML and JavaScript.This course is designed to let you understand the programming concepts of Angular JS in simple and very easy steps using suitable examples.Module 1. About AngularJS, Binding, and ModulesModule 2. Angular ControllersModule 3. Expressions & FiltersModule 4. DirectivesModule 5. Routing, View Management, and UI-RouterModule 6. Factory, Provider, ServicesTake AngularJS Online Training here - https://www.hub4tech.com/ programming- courses/angularjs- tr...