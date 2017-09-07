Yoga: What are Ashtanga yoga and its primary series?

Ashtanga Yoga is one of the most powerful, popular and proven methods of Yoga.

The Ashtanga yoga was started during the 20th century. The main aim of the yoga was to promote the classical Indian yoga. The Ashtanga means the eight limbs or the branches. The Ashtanga yoga involves several asanas in the primary series. The primary series is the foundation of the Ashtanga yoga practices. Theare not limited and quite difficult to practice. The primary series is the first series student should learn.Theare the most dynamic and physically demanding practices in the country. It helps to synchronize the breath and the movement that produces the internal heat designed to purify the body. The Ashtanga yoga along with its various postures is great for building the core strength and muscle toning of the body.The yoga is highly structured with five different asana series. Each asana series is necessary to learn for a student otherwise it will create problems in the second series. The primary series of theis the series of the postures that are linked together with the vinyasa arrangements.The Ashtanga yoga is counted in the daily yoga routine of the yogis. The primary series is important to learn from every student. The primary series gives the idea about the basic that are consists of the five Ashtanga vinyasa sequences. The various postures of the Ashtanga yoga include the breathing technique, the use of the bandhas, dristhi and the other coordinated movements with the breathing process.The ancient Sanskrit name of the primary series is the Yoga Chikitsa that is interpreted as the "yoga therapy". It gives the concise idea about the purification and healing of the body. Sometimes people consider the primary series as one of the easiest sequences among the others. But the reality is different. It is most difficult to perfect.Initially, it is not easy for the students to connect the mind and the soul with the system of the Ashtanga yoga. As the Ashtanga yoga is considered and practised in the routine, so gradually body gets acquainted with the posture and individual progress to the next series. The primary series take years to practice before progressing to the new series.The sequences of the primary series help to maintain the strength and the flexibility of the body. The primary series is the foundation of the Ashtanga yoga so the needs proper practice and dedication. The series wcj plants the seed that gradually grows into a tree. The main aim of the primary series of the Ashtanga yoga is to focus on the openness of the hips.If the hips do not open properly, then it will create problems for the spine portions which is the real part of all yoga and asana. The spine is directly linked to the nervous system, so it is important to work on the spine and hips through the. Theare to explore the new experience of the life that will consist of the discipline and will stir the fires of the desires.The sequences of the primary series of thehelp to change the shape of the body and also remove the ego. It adds the spiritual value to the life. The primary series starts with the Tristana. First, it deals with the breathing process. It brings the control over the breath lest and allows coordinating it with the movements. It is quite difficult for the students initially but slowly the progress is seen.The next is the bandhas that aims to understand the elements of the life in a right direction. Bandhas are quite energetic and powerful component that helps in stimulating the physical contraction of the certain body parts. The final step is the dristhi that defines the way to see the reality of the life with proper attention. It brings the complete focus of the mind to one place.