UK's Defence Safety Authority to discuss vehicles safety requirements at upcoming conference
Director General of the UK's Defence Safety Authority, Lieutenant General Richard Felton will be presenting an opening keynote at SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference this November.
In carrying out his role, General Felton is the regulator and enforcer of all MOD safety, a huge driving force behind AV Survivability and Safety. Through his keynote, General Felton will shed lights on the impact that the authority has contributed to the UK's land environment safety. He will discuss the requirements that should be considered when developing AV platforms as well as the needs to work closely with industry when setting safety standards. Detail topics will include:
• The role of the Defence Safety Authority and its impact on the Land Environment
• The need for Improved Safety when developing platforms and systems for Armoured Vehicles
• Working closer with industry when setting safety standards
Other featured speakers attending the main conference will include: Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems, ARTEC GmbH, British Army, Bundeswehr Technical Centre for Protective and Special Technologies, Czech Military Research Institute, Danish Defence and Acquisition Organisation, DSTL, German Army, IMI Systems, IMP Castle Associates Limited, Israeli MoD, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Lockheed Martin UK, NATO, Pearson Engineering, SOUCY wcj DEFENSE, Swedish Defence Research Agency, TNO, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, US Army, UTC Aerospace Systems and Vetronics Research Centre.
As the only meeting of its kind solely dedicated to this capability area, this focused conference aims to deliver a strong emphasis on emerging technologies and how these might be leveraged. As well as hearing the perspectives of senior programme managers from procurement and future land requirements, the meeting aims to ensure thorough participation from the leading solution providers currently at the forefront of innovation in the survivability space
Importantly, a key differentiator this year will be a dedicated pre-conference focus day on Active Protection System covering soft/hard kill active protection in detail. The three-day programme will cover the core areas of survivability in detail, exploring the latest platforms, vehicle architectures, passive/active protection, mobility, counter-IED, EW, un-manned/autonomous solutions, signature management and much more!
For those interested in attending the conference, there is a £100 early bird available online until 29th September.
Further information is available online at: https://www.smi-
3rd Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
14th - 16th November
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
Media: Contact Theresa on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew on agibbons@smi-
