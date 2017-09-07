Yes, you can be unique! Make your dress great again! Secret Brand* will soon launch

SecretBrand* proudly presents the solution for a problem that tormented humanity for at least 188 years.

-- Secret Brand* is pleased to announce the soon to start Indiegogo campaign. This fall, get ready to see a tectonic shift in fashion as SecretBrand*tries to shift the focus from many to one.After more than three years of research developing both software and fashion design, Jon Barack, the founder, is ready to answer the century-old question.What do you do when someone has the same dress as you?His answer will surely be "support us on Indiegogo and see for yourself." What he and his team of 30 people did is quite remarkable: they've managed to put up a system that makes it easy to get a unique full printed dress, online. This kind of print is indistinguishable from high quality printed materials used to make the clothes we already buy.In case you missed it, the key word here is "Unique," every dress printed in their webshop is made in only one copy. The pattern/artwork that you buy will be yours. All this is made easy because Jon Barack created a beautiful, intuitive UX that needs just a few clicks from out part.The preview in which they showed some future advanced options for the webshop was quite impressive. The most interesting feature is the ability to wcj make your personal artworks, using some versatile tools that they've made. I mean, you can now literally be the designer for your own dress.If anyone wants to know more about this project visit their site on SecretBrand.co (coming soon) or the social media pages for more information. Don't forget they need your help to get this project off the ground! Sign up and be the first to know when the campaign on Indiegogo starts.Here is a 2-minute link to "How it works" video:*currently undisclosed brand luxury fashion