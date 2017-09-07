 
Industry News





Pinnacle Infotech Partaking @NECA October 2017

BIM Service Firm Taking Part at the leading Electrical Construction Event in North America
 
 
neca_2017_event_graphics
neca_2017_event_graphics
 
Tags:

Tags:
NECA October 2017
Pinnacle Infotech
BIM specialist

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

HOUSTON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pinnacle Infotech – a leading BIM Service Company revolutionizing construction technology, would participate at NECA 2017 Trade Show in Seattle Washington from Oct 8-10. On this 3-day trade show, Pinnacle will discuss about BIM technology  for electrical contractors and how Pinnacle has successfully executed key electrical BIM projects across the globe in USA, Asia, Europe & Australia. About 300 manufacturers and distributors are expected to participate at this event for exhibiting products & solutions to electrical construction professionals.

Venue of the Event: Washington State Convention & Trade Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101

Pinnacle Booth Number: 2125

Event Schedule:

§  Sun, Oct. 8- 11:30am - 5:00pm

§  Mon, Oct. 9 - 11:30am - 4:00pm

§  Tues, Oct. 10 - 9:00am - 1:00pm

Pinnacle Representatives

§  Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure, wcj Senior Manager, USA

§  Mr. Jon McClure, BIM Manager (USA)

Who can attend?
All Electrical Construction Decision Makers including:

§  Project Managers, C-level executives, Purchasing Agents

§  Supervisors, Safety Directors, Estimators, Foreman

§  Inspectors, Apprentice, Journeymen, Distributors

Why should you explore the event with Pinnacle Infotech?
§  Network with expert engineer and BIM specialist (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/service/bim-services/) about how to enhance output with BIM

§  Learn about electrical design development, 3d Modeling & Shop Drawings

§  Get to know about prevalent software applications like Revit, AutoCAD Fabrication, ETAP & more on electrical BIM projects

§  Know how constructability and coordination issues get resolved with electrical BIM implementation

Attend NECA 2017 (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/neca-oct-2017-trade-show-seat...) and gear up for electrical BIM revolution. For more detail, check out Pinnacle Exhibit!

Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Click to Share