Pinnacle Infotech Partaking @NECA October 2017

BIM Service Firm Taking Part at the leading Electrical Construction Event in North America

Sharmistha Naskar

Sharmistha Naskar

--– a leading BIM Service Company revolutionizing construction technology, would participate at NECA 2017 Trade Show in Seattle Washington from Oct 8-10. On this 3-day trade show, Pinnacle will discuss about BIM technology for electrical contractors and how Pinnacle has successfully executed key electrical BIM projects across the globe in USA, Asia, Europe & Australia. About 300 manufacturers and distributors are expected to participate at this event for exhibiting products & solutions to electrical construction professionals.Venue of the Event: Washington State Convention & Trade Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101Pinnacle Booth Number: 2125Event Schedule:§ Sun, Oct. 8- 11:30am - 5:00pm§ Mon, Oct. 9 - 11:30am - 4:00pm§ Tues, Oct. 10 - 9:00am - 1:00pmPinnacle Representatives§ Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure, wcj Senior Manager, USA§ Mr. Jon McClure, BIM Manager (USA)All Electrical Construction Decision Makers including:§ Project Managers, C-level executives, Purchasing Agents§ Supervisors, Safety Directors, Estimators, Foreman§ Inspectors, Apprentice, Journeymen, Distributors§ Network with expert engineer and BIM specialist ( https://www.pinnaclecad.com/ service/bim- services/ ) about how to enhance output with BIM§ Learn about electrical design development, 3d Modeling & Shop Drawings§ Get to know about prevalent software applications like Revit, AutoCAD Fabrication, ETAP & more on electrical BIM projects§ Know how constructability and coordination issues get resolved with electrical BIM implementationAttend NECA 2017 ( https://www.pinnaclecad.com/ neca-oct-2017- trade-show-seat... ) and gear up for electrical BIM revolution. For more detail, check out Pinnacle Exhibit!