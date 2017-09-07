News By Tag
Pinnacle Infotech Partaking @NECA October 2017
BIM Service Firm Taking Part at the leading Electrical Construction Event in North America
Venue of the Event: Washington State Convention & Trade Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
Pinnacle Booth Number: 2125
Event Schedule:
§ Sun, Oct. 8- 11:30am - 5:00pm
§ Mon, Oct. 9 - 11:30am - 4:00pm
§ Tues, Oct. 10 - 9:00am - 1:00pm
Pinnacle Representatives
§ Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure, wcj Senior Manager, USA
§ Mr. Jon McClure, BIM Manager (USA)
Who can attend?
All Electrical Construction Decision Makers including:
§ Project Managers, C-level executives, Purchasing Agents
§ Supervisors, Safety Directors, Estimators, Foreman
§ Inspectors, Apprentice, Journeymen, Distributors
Why should you explore the event with Pinnacle Infotech?
§ Network with expert engineer and BIM specialist (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/
§ Learn about electrical design development, 3d Modeling & Shop Drawings
§ Get to know about prevalent software applications like Revit, AutoCAD Fabrication, ETAP & more on electrical BIM projects
§ Know how constructability and coordination issues get resolved with electrical BIM implementation
Attend NECA 2017 (https://www.pinnaclecad.com/
Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
