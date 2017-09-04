News By Tag
Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2017
Atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment market was valued at US$ 4.04 Bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 7.66 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
Atopic dermatitis is also known as atopic eczema, it is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itchy skin lesions and rashes. It affects people of all ages but more common among infants and children. Risk factors for atopic dermatitis are mainly categorized as modifiable and non-modifiable. Modifiable risk factors include inhalant and food allergens however, non-modifiable risk factors include genetics or heritability.
For the purpose of the study AD treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type such as anti-inflammatory agents, antihistamines, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, topical phosphodiesterase-
Market Competition Assessment:
The atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, some major market players are LEO Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc., Encore Dermatology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Glaxosmithkline plc., Medimmune (Astrazeneca)
Key Market Movements:
- Factors such as increase in prevalence of atopic dermatitis, higher treatment compliance, growing prevalence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis and favorable reimbursement policies in some countries are driving the market growth of AD treatment worldwide.
- Due to the higher number of unmet needs, vendors in the market are focusing in developing ideal treatment, promising pipeline molecule, rising access for the treatment medication in some developing countries, increase in incidence of atopic dermatitis would fuel the growth of AD treatment market during forecast period.
- However, generic erosion, poor patient compliance in some countries and adverse effects associated with the use of medication is negatively impacting the growth of AD treatment market.
ToC:
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Purpose of the Report
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review
1.3.4 Assumptions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Snapshot
2.2 Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market, by Drug Type
2.3 Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Share, by wcj Geography, 2016 (Value %)
Chapter 3 Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Analysis
3.1 Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Overview
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Pipeline Analysis of Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Drugs
3.4 Global Epidemiology of Atopic Dermatitis (AD)
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Landscape of Key Players in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market…
