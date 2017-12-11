 
"Right inventory in the Right place at the Right time"-Inventory Management & Optimization workshop

 
 
PUNE, India - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Companies always aim to re-act positively to the customer orders by fulfilling their demand timely. But to accomplish this goal, are companies focusing on the right performance indicators to have optimum inventory? Several Inventory Performance Indicators are there. But which one are best suited for your industry?

Unearth the mystery by attending our 2 day workshop on Inventory Management and Optimization in Pune on Nov 1-2, 2017 which will cover the following aspects:

• Measurement and KPIs Forecast Error, Customer Service and Inventories
• Service Level measurements
• Inventory Performance Measures: Inventory Accuracy, Inventory Turns & Days on Hand
• Supplier Performance Measures: Schedule Adherence & Lead Time Adherence
• Relationship between Schedule Adherence, Customer Service and Inventory Availability

Apart from the above mentioned topics, there would be a detailed discussion on wcj various Inventory Management Principles, Techniques including Kanban, Products Segmentation and so on. This is a hands-on, practical workshop with many exercises and case studies and excel based work out problems.

To read about the Workshop agenda please visit http://demandplanning.net/Inventory-Optimization-India.htm

Registrations are active!! Hurry up to join. Remember "Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity".

You can reach me out at hatimr@demandplanning.net for any query regarding the workshop or registration.
