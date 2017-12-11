News By Tag
"Right inventory in the Right place at the Right time"-Inventory Management & Optimization workshop
Unearth the mystery by attending our 2 day workshop on Inventory Management and Optimization in Pune on Nov 1-2, 2017 which will cover the following aspects:
• Measurement and KPIs Forecast Error, Customer Service and Inventories
• Service Level measurements
• Inventory Performance Measures: Inventory Accuracy, Inventory Turns & Days on Hand
• Supplier Performance Measures: Schedule Adherence & Lead Time Adherence
• Relationship between Schedule Adherence, Customer Service and Inventory Availability
Apart from the above mentioned topics, there would be a detailed discussion on wcj various Inventory Management Principles, Techniques including Kanban, Products Segmentation and so on. This is a hands-on, practical workshop with many exercises and case studies and excel based work out problems.
To read about the Workshop agenda please visit http://demandplanning.net/
Registrations are active!! Hurry up to join. Remember "Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity".
You can reach me out at hatimr@demandplanning.net for any query regarding the workshop or registration.
