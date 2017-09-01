 
News By Tag
* Facial Motion Capture Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Facial Motion Capture Market to Register Substantial Expansion and Growth by 2025

The global facial motion capture market is set to expand with a CAGR of 10.3% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
 
 
credence research1
credence research1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Facial Motion Capture Market

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "Facial Motion Capture Market (Technology – Marker-based Motion Capture and Marker-less Motion Capture; Application – Films & Television, Gaming, Advertising, Sports and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025", the global facial motion capture market is set to expand with a CAGR of 10.3% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Facial motion capture technology has witnessed paradigm shift over the past couple of decades due to the rising use of virtual reality in video games and movies. With the consistently growing virtual reality sector, the demand for related facial motion capture is projected to continue expanding in the following years. Traditionally, facial motion capture technology was limited to the films and gaming industry. However, with the declining costs of the technology coupled with software advancement, facial motion capture has significantly widened its application area. Facial motion capture is now increasingly being used across the advertising, sports broadcasting and other media & entertainment sectors.

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58648

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/facial-motion-capt...

The most significant factor fueling the overall facial motion capture market is the consistently growing gaming industry worldwide. With the advent of virtual reality in gaming, facial motion capture technology has witnessed robust growth over the period of time. Another major factor driving the market growth is the continued growth across films and television industry. Due to continual advancement in motion capture technology, film makers are now increasingly spending over animation. Similarly, expanding application area of facial motion capture technology is further estimated to provide substantial push to the market growth.

The global facial motion capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, applications and geographic regions. Based on the technology for motion capture, the market is segmented into marker-based and marker-less motion capture technologies. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into films & television, gaming, advertising, sports and others. As of 2016, the market is led collectively by the films & television and gaming segments, contributing to more than fifty percent wcj of the total market revenue. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Dynamixyz SAS, Faceware Technologies, Inc., Dimensional Imaging Ltd., Mimic Productions GmbH, Cubic Motion Ltd., NaturalPoint, Inc., Vicon Industries, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Reallusion, Inc., Brekel and several others.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/facial-motion-capture-market

Blog: http://techtopworld.com/2017/09/01/facial-motion-capture-market-global-industry-forecast-market-trends-market-size-growth-2025/

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290


Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Contact
Credence Research
***@acutemarketreports.com
End
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@acutemarketreports.com
Tags:Facial Motion Capture Market
Industry:Business
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brisk Insights News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share