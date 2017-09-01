Facial Motion Capture Market to Register Substantial Expansion and Growth by 2025

The global facial motion capture market is set to expand with a CAGR of 10.3% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "(Technology – Marker-based Motion Capture and Marker-less Motion Capture; Application – Films & Television, Gaming, Advertising, Sports and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025", the global facial motion capture market is set to expand with a CAGR of 10.3% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.Facial motion capture technology has witnessed paradigm shift over the past couple of decades due to the rising use of virtual reality in video games and movies. With the consistently growing virtual reality sector, the demand for related facial motion capture is projected to continue expanding in the following years. Traditionally, facial motion capture technology was limited to the films and gaming industry. However, with the declining costs of the technology coupled with software advancement, facial motion capture has significantly widened its application area. Facial motion capture is now increasingly being used across the advertising, sports broadcasting and other media & entertainment sectors.The most significant factor fueling the overall facial motion capture market is the consistently growing gaming industry worldwide. With the advent of virtual reality in gaming, facial motion capture technology has witnessed robust growth over the period of time. Another major factor driving the market growth is the continued growth across films and television industry. Due to continual advancement in motion capture technology, film makers are now increasingly spending over animation. Similarly, expanding application area of facial motion capture technology is further estimated to provide substantial push to the market growth.The global facial motion capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, applications and geographic regions. Based on the technology for motion capture, the market is segmented into marker-based and marker-less motion capture technologies. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into films & television, gaming, advertising, sports and others. As of 2016, the market is led collectively by the films & television and gaming segments, contributing to more than fifty percent wcj of the total market revenue. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).Some of the major companies operating in the market include Dynamixyz SAS, Faceware Technologies, Inc., Dimensional Imaging Ltd., Mimic Productions GmbH, Cubic Motion Ltd., NaturalPoint, Inc., Vicon Industries, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Reallusion, Inc., Brekel and several others.