September 2017





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Packing Supply Launches Amazon White BOPP Tapes

Now available Amazon Branded White BOPP tapes at cost economical rates at Amazon market place by Dynaflex. Improve your customer shopping experience with these customized Amazon printed packing tapes.
 
 
VADODARA, India - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Packing Supply a dedicated e-commerce packaging portal from Dynaflex, leading manufacturers of tamper evident courier bags, poly mailing envelopes and customized packaging materials in the world launches Amazon White BOPP Tapes. These Amazon packing tapes are wrinkle and shrink proof, temperature, heat, moisture and UV resistant and are non-toxic and recyclable with an added benefit of the Amazon logo.

The Amazon printed BOPP tapes are the newest addition to their already existing range of colourful and transparent BOPP tapes. Available in eight different colors - Black, Yellow, Violet, Red, Pink, Blue, Orange, Green for easy identification and application. Mr. Semil Shah, Digital Marketing Manager, Packingsupply.in speaking on the occasion says,"The new Amazon adhesive tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing demand for customised packaging material. Big brands understand the importance of custom printing to strengthen visibility. We are confident that these Amazon waterproof tapes will be popular among Amazon sellers and will be well appreciated."

In addition, Packing supply also sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch wcj with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates. Visit here to know more about Amazon White BOPP Tapes: https://www.packingsupply.in/amazon-white-bopp-tapes/MTE3/p/

About Packing Supply:

Packing Supply is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material and aims at helping you buy high-quality packaging material at the ease of your fingertips, shipped straight to your homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.

Media Contact
Semil Shah
7857078570
***@packingsupply.in
