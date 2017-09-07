News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Packing Supply Launches Amazon White BOPP Tapes
Now available Amazon Branded White BOPP tapes at cost economical rates at Amazon market place by Dynaflex. Improve your customer shopping experience with these customized Amazon printed packing tapes.
The Amazon printed BOPP tapes are the newest addition to their already existing range of colourful and transparent BOPP tapes. Available in eight different colors - Black, Yellow, Violet, Red, Pink, Blue, Orange, Green for easy identification and application. Mr. Semil Shah, Digital Marketing Manager, Packingsupply.in speaking on the occasion says,"The new Amazon adhesive tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing demand for customised packaging material. Big brands understand the importance of custom printing to strengthen visibility. We are confident that these Amazon waterproof tapes will be popular among Amazon sellers and will be well appreciated."
In addition, Packing supply also sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch wcj with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates. Visit here to know more about Amazon White BOPP Tapes: https://www.packingsupply.in/
About Packing Supply:
Packing Supply is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-
Media Contact
Semil Shah
7857078570
***@packingsupply.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse