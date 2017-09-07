The UK's Louieze launches the single What Ya Doing to follow a World Independent Top Ten chart hit voted in by listeners across Australia's biggest radio network.

Louieze launches her new single What Ya Doing on Aardvark Records

-- Louieze, born in Portishead near Bristol in the UK's South West, was a keen artist as a child and covered endless reels of wallpaper with drawings.The musical artists that have inspired Louieze reflect her passion for visual arts as well as music such as David Bowie and Kate Bush. Today, Louieze's stereo is never without artists from ranging from Escobar, Yann Tiersen to Talk Talk and Vangelis.In January 2008, Louieze's song Get Out lept into the top ten of the World Independent chart at number 9, which is voted for by listeners across the Australian Independent Radio Network ZXF Countrywide and she has reproduced the song for release next year. Years before, the first song Louieze wrote was inspired by the great mechanical and civil engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, whose engineering masterpiece SS Great Britain is a popular attraction in Bristol.Louieze's first single What Ya Doing was written in her room at the top of her house while gazing at the view out of the window. Louieze says: "I was feeling a little confused, trapped by life and sensual at the same time. A real mixture".Music took over her self-expression palette when she joined a band aged 23 as their keyboardist and backing vocalist and soon Louieze started to envisage performing her new songwriting. After numerous live gigs with the band, Louieze set out a home studio and started to record her own songs.With a MIDI set up as well as various instruments, Louieze taught her self to play various instruments and to produce music. The resulting songs were wcj written from her experiences, views, emotions and imagination. Live performances are planned for when Louieze is able to arrange a fully produced live set once her album is fully finished.Louieze has been working in a studio to record her follow-ups to What Ya Doing and she says she gets a sense of elation when a song is finished. As well as self-producing at home, Louieze is working on her first album to follow her single releases.Here is the video to Louieze's Release What Ya DoingLouieze's website