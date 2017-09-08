 
Industry News





Payroll Deductions 2017: What Can and Cannot be Deducted from an Employee's Wages

 
 
HILLSBORO, Ore. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Payroll Deductions 2017: What Can and Cannot be Deducted from an Employee's Wages" that aims to update attendees and provide solutions to issues like what can and what cannot be deducted from an employee's regular paycheck as well as their final one, which taxes are mandatory, courtesy or controlled by employees and deductions on basis of uniforms and meals/lodging. The event goes LIVE on Wednesday, September 27, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.

In payroll, we calculate the gross wages of an employee by meticulously following strict regulations on what must be or must not be counted as hours worked and taxable income. We pay the employee their net paycheck only by the payment method that is permitted. But what about in between? When it comes to deducting from the employee's gross wages to achieve the net income are you also adhering strictly to the rules? Failure to follow the regulations pertaining to employee wage deductions can result in substantial penalties and interest!

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Session Highlights:

·         Taxes—which are mandatory, which are a courtesy, and which ones the employee controls

·         Child support—the limits but not beyond

·         Tax levies—federal and state

·         Creditor garnishments—how many can you honor and how often

·         Voluntary wage assignments for "payday loans"—when are they required to be honored

·         Handling fringe benefits such as health insurance or group term life

·         Uniforms—when the employer pays for it and when the employee furnishes it

·         Meals—when they become part of the employee's wages

·         Lodging—when it is part of the employee's wages and when is it a perk

·         Shortages—the employee came up short so they have to cover wcj that right?

·         Breakage—you broke it so you have to pay for it, legal or not

·         Overpayments—the employee was overpaid so you can just take the money back or can you?

·         Advanced vacation pay—the employee knows the vacation hours were advanced so we can take them back when the employee quits can't we?

·         Loans to employees: what terms can be set while the employee is still active and what can be taken when the employee terminates

·         Employee purchases—active employees and terminated employees

·         Anti-wage theft laws and the state

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/new-eeo-1-reporting-hr...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Click to Share