Payroll Deductions 2017: What Can and Cannot be Deducted from an Employee's Wages
In payroll, we calculate the gross wages of an employee by meticulously following strict regulations on what must be or must not be counted as hours worked and taxable income. We pay the employee their net paycheck only by the payment method that is permitted. But what about in between? When it comes to deducting from the employee's gross wages to achieve the net income are you also adhering strictly to the rules? Failure to follow the regulations pertaining to employee wage deductions can result in substantial penalties and interest!
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Session Highlights:
· Taxes—which are mandatory, which are a courtesy, and which ones the employee controls
· Child support—the limits but not beyond
· Tax levies—federal and state
· Creditor garnishments—
· Voluntary wage assignments for "payday loans"—when are they required to be honored
· Handling fringe benefits such as health insurance or group term life
· Uniforms—when the employer pays for it and when the employee furnishes it
· Meals—when they become part of the employee's wages
· Lodging—when it is part of the employee's wages and when is it a perk
· Shortages—the employee came up short so they have to cover wcj that right?
· Breakage—you broke it so you have to pay for it, legal or not
· Overpayments—
· Advanced vacation pay—the employee knows the vacation hours were advanced so we can take them back when the employee quits can't we?
· Loans to employees: what terms can be set while the employee is still active and what can be taken when the employee terminates
· Employee purchases—active employees and terminated employees
· Anti-wage theft laws and the state
