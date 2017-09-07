News By Tag
Web Solution Centre Talks about the Benefits of Using White Papers in Content Marketing Strategy
White papers can be a very powerful and effective content marketing tool. Contrary to popular belief that it is only used for generating leads, white paper is laced with several other Seo benefits.
He adds, "Once you have developed a solid list of qualified leads, you need to come up with some more ways to stay present on their minds and push them through your conversion funnel. The best way to offer your leads something to latch onto is by providing white papers that provide valuable information addressing the common consumer pain-points"
He further adds, "White papers help ace the qualitative side of your business. By offering valuable white papers you can show them that you wcj care about their needs and want to give them something useful for free. These forms of initiatives are a step forward towards developing a positive association with your audience and a good connection with your customers."
Summing up the entire tirade he says, "The most important reason why companies use white papers is to educate the consumers about the product and services they provide. Recently, a study revealed that when it comes to technology products and services, white paper is the most persuasive form of content marketing and over 49% respondents admit that a white paper is a reason they are able to make a technology purchase in the last 6 months."
