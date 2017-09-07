 
News By Tag
* Website Designing Company
* Website Designing Phoenix
* website designing Arizona
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Web Solution Centre Talks about the Benefits of Using White Papers in Content Marketing Strategy

White papers can be a very powerful and effective content marketing tool. Contrary to popular belief that it is only used for generating leads, white paper is laced with several other Seo benefits.
 
 
logo
logo
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- We hope that you are not one of those who thinks that the era of white papers has ended, because if you are, then we recommend you to re-evaluate your assumptions. Well, we say that the era of white paper has just taken a new form. If done right, they can be the most powerful tool your business can use to connect to your audience on a deeper level. The question the director of Web Solution Centre who are providing pragmatic SEO services in Delhi are about to address here isn't whether it is right to use white papers or not, but whether you are using them in a way to exploit the underlying opportunities of it. He says," One of the most common reasons businesses use white papers is to generate quality leads. Lead generation is indeed the most sorted reason for any content marketing strategy. With the help of "gated" white papers, you can ask users for their contact information in exchange for a piece of premium content. This helps companies to build a qualified list of leads and an effective email subscriber list."

He adds, "Once you have developed a solid list of qualified leads, you need to come up with some more ways to stay present on their minds and push them through your conversion funnel. The best way to offer your leads something to latch onto is by providing white papers that provide valuable information addressing the common consumer pain-points". Adding to this he says, "Companies that are capable of providing content rich resources on consumer based topics come out with flying colors when it comes to developing long term relationships with their market base. Consumers look for companies that address their problem and they can trust, and a well structured white paper can present your company's expertise in the field you are doing business in."

He further adds, "White papers help ace the qualitative side of your business. By offering valuable white papers you can show them that you wcj care about their needs and want to give them something useful for free. These forms of initiatives are a step forward towards developing a positive association with your audience and a good connection with your customers."

Summing up the entire tirade he says, "The most important reason why companies use white papers is to educate the consumers about the product and services they provide. Recently, a study revealed that when it comes to technology products and services, white paper is the most persuasive form of content marketing and over 49% respondents admit that a white paper is a reason they are able to make a technology purchase in the last 6 months."

Web Solution Centre

Contact No. - 9891846187

Email - support@websolutioncentre.com

Website - https://www.websolutioncentre.com/

2/345, Near Subhash Nagar Metro station, Subhash Nagar

Contact
Web Solution Centre
***@websolutioncentre.com
End
Web Solution Centre News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share