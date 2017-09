Major LPG Producers, Traders, Suppliers Convene in Dubai for 12th LPGtrade Summit coming October

On 23-25 October, CMT's premier LPGtrade Summit returns to Dubai for its 12th edition with deliberations on new capacities in the Middle East and USA's growing LPG exports into Asia.

-- Against the backdrop of falling freight rates, higher LPG supplies from the USA and Asia's rising demand for LPG, CMT's annual LPG industry meet underscores major trends defining demand and supply across the regions – mainly the Middle East, Asia, USA and Europe.LPG production in the Middle East is a key highlight at the summit. As Iran expects to double LPG production at its South Pars Gas Field, the summit hasiscussing the Outlook of LPG Production & Export Capacity in the country.North Asia's LPG market is another focus area withdiscussing South Korea's LPG Market, its supply dynamics and demand drivers whileshares details of 'LPG Bunkering and Outlook of Japan's LPG Market'. In addition,unveils China's LPG demand and import growth vis-à-vis its PDH, steam-cracking, butane in gasoline sectors.Insights wcj into Indonesia's LPG demand, imports and trade will be presented by state-ownedas the country prepares to meet at least 70% of its LPG demand in 2017 from overseas. South Asia's LPG Market, particularly its demand, infrastructure development and import opportunities are covered in three country focused sessions – India byPakistan by Iand Bangladesh byOther notable sessions include:• · Export Competitiveness of Middle East's LPG -· Changing Focus of LPG in Europe -· The New Reality of the LPG Market: How is this Market Changing? -· Sub Saharan LPG Market Potential – Demand, Supply Sources & Infrastructure Development –· Managing LPG Trade Flow with the Expanded Panama Canal –· LPG Shipping: VLGC Market Outlook - Trade & Fleet Growth, Ship Value Development –Organized by, the summit also features aanalyzing basic principles of the LPG market and how it is dependent on the economics of oil/oil products, gas and petrochemicals markets.Visit event website http://www.cmtevents.com/ aboutevent.aspx? ev=171025& pu... or contact Ms. Huiyan at +65 6346 9113 for more details.