 
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Participates in 5th MICE Middle East Forum 2017

Azel Casianan, the hotel Assistant Director of Sales and Sheryl Aquiatan, Assistant Marketing Manager from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai recently
 
 
5th-MICE-Middle-East-Forum-2017_1
5th-MICE-Middle-East-Forum-2017_1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Travel

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Awards

AL BARSHA, UAE - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Azel Casianan, the hotel Assistant Director of Sales and Sheryl Aquiatan, Assistant Marketing Manager from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai recently attended the 5th MICE Middle East Forum held at the Lapita Hotel in Dubai Parks and Resorts. A premier show for the events industry, it presented delegates with a unique opportunity to connect and network with leaders from over 300 organisations while learning about the latest trends in marketing and branding.

Binu Varghese, Director of Sales and Marketing, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "MICE is an important segment for us and we are ideally placed at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai to take advantage of this growing opportunity. We have just upgraded wcj our facilities with a massive expansion of eight new meeting rooms as well as Al Garhoud Ballroom with over 6, 448 sq. ft space and 2 additional new restaurants.  These strategic developments are aimed at growing our share of the MICE business and will greatly boost our positioning in the local and international market. Events such as the MICE Middle East Forum are the ideal platforms to promote Millennium Airport Hotel as the perfect address for hosting regional and international events. "

The regional events and MICE business has been progressively growing at a rate of 5.5 per cent annually since 2000. Currently generating a total of USD 653 million per year, experts see the emirates' MICE industry experiencing a growth rate of 7 per cent yearly by 2020. Expo 2020 is expected to open countless opportunities for both local and regional MICE business

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share