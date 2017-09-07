Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Participates in 5th MICE Middle East Forum 2017

Azel Casianan, the hotel Assistant Director of Sales and Sheryl Aquiatan, Assistant Marketing Manager from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai recently

Azel Casianan, the hotel Assistant Director of Sales and Sheryl Aquiatan, Assistant Marketing Manager from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai recently attended the 5MICE Middle East Forum held at the Lapita Hotel in Dubai Parks and Resorts. A premier show for the events industry, it presented delegates with a unique opportunity to connect and network with leaders from over 300 organisations while learning about the latest trends in marketing and branding.Binu Varghese, Director of Sales and Marketing, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "MICE is an important segment for us and we are ideally placed at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai to take advantage of this growing opportunity. We have just upgraded wcj our facilities with a massive expansion of eight new meeting rooms as well as Al Garhoud Ballroom with over 6, 448 sq. ft space and 2 additional new restaurants. These strategic developments are aimed at growing our share of the MICE business and will greatly boost our positioning in the local and international market. Events such as the MICE Middle East Forum are the ideal platforms to promote Millennium Airport Hotel as the perfect address for hosting regional and international events. "The regional events and MICE business has been progressively growing at a rate of 5.5 per cent annually since 2000. Currently generating a total of USD 653 million per year, experts see the emirates' MICE industry experiencing a growth rate of 7 per cent yearly by 2020. Expo 2020 is expected to open countless opportunities for both local and regional MICE business