Ignite Selling Launches eLearning Modules to Support Classroom Training

Ignite Selling launches a suite of eLearning modules that are designed as pre-work for the classroom based sales training sessions
 
 
Ignite Selling Inc.
Ignite Selling Inc.
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ignite Selling the internationally renowned organization for innovative, customized Sales Training Solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, announced the launch of a suite of eLearning modules as a part of its offerings. The eLearning modules are designed as pre-work for the in-class simulated learning experience.

Ignite Selling is known for its blended approach of combining a variety of learning modalities to meet the business objectives. The goal of these newly launched eLearning modules is to educate learners on the core knowledge and intent of the sellingtools before they attend the classroom training sessions where a simulated and real-world approach is used. These pre-work modules are designed to maximize the use of classroom time for practice and application.

"We're thrilled to introduce pre-training preparation eLearning modules for our Selling Tools," said Steve Gielda, CEO, Ignite Selling. "We realize that time out of the field is valuable, and we believe our new eLearning modules help better utilize the classroom experience. " Retention and application of skills have always been a concern for those of us in training. We believe our new eLearning modules provide strong insights on the critical models and frameworks so we can focus on applying that knowledge in the simulated learning environment that drives stronger application and improves learning retention."

These modules have case studies that help learners relate to the possible scenarios that they are likely to encounter on their real jobs. Each module is 15-20 minutes long and fully responsive, therefore giving learners the freedom to access them anywhere and on any device.

Learn about the Ignite Selling Snapshot Tools wcj at https://igniteselling.com/ignite-selling-tools/.

About Ignite Selling

Ignite Selling is a global sales performance improvement company with over eight decades of combined experience in sales, sales coaching, and sales training. With strategic sales consulting and learning alignment approach, Ignite Selling designs custom programs that are unique to their customers' needs and enable them to achieve their specific business goals. Their programs use Interactive Learning Maps™ and Competitive Sales Simulations to give learners an engaging and relevant learning experience and prepare them for their real-world challenges. For more info, visit www.igniteselling.com.

Ignite Selling Inc.
7032345275
ignitesellinginc@gmail.com
