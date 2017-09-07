News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosmob Announced WebRTC Development Services
Ecosmob Technologies has announced WebRTC development services to facilitate the global companies to establish a real-time connectivity while effectively addressing the business communication requirements.
Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at Ecosmob revealed the objective behind offering WebRTC development services to the enterprise clients worldwide: "We have announced to offer WebRTC software development services to enable our corporate clients to enhance the real-time communication using the web browsers. Be it conferencing solution, call center solution, or education solution, our WebRTC-based services are designed to leverage the benefits of WebRTC platform. We render server-side infrastructure while offering customized WebRTC services as per the business requirements and the clients can get enterprise-grade communication solutions in a cost-effective manner." He concluded.
Mr. Krunal Patel-AVP Sales at Ecosmob shared his thoughts about WebRTC-based development services offered by the company with these words: " At Ecosmob, our endeavor is to ascertain the growth of our client's business with premium IT solutions. Our teams of expert developers have set many milestones in delivering seamlessly performing VoIP, mobile app, and web solutions to the global clientele. Ecosmob has gained fame on the basis of the reliable and client-supportive environment while serving the corporate clients across different industry domains for over 10 years. Under the hood of WebRTC development services, we offer WebRTC software development, application development, and module development services for enhancing business communication system and facilitating our clients to offer rich communication experience. Our experienced WebRTC software developers can also customize the existing solution and help enterprises remain upgraded." He concluded.
A technical head at Ecosmob explained the importance wcj of tailored WebRTC solutions for the enterprises:
To know more about the WebRTC software development services, visit the company's page (https://www.ecosmob.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse