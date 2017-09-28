News By Tag
TechInsights Named Sponsor at Knowledge Group's Event on 09/28/17
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About TechInsights
By combining deep patent knowledge with the most advanced reverse engineering and technical analysis capabilities in the world we have demonstrated an unrivaled ability to match patents to products and deliver solid evidence of use in advance technology markets.
Our clients use our insights to develop successful IP strategies that optimize the value of their patent portfolio, protect their competitive position, assert their IP or defend their position.
Event Synopsis:
To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual wcj property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.
Key topics include:
§ IP Due Diligence
§ Notable Case Law
§ Common Pitfalls
§ Key Legal Considerations
• Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
