Drugshoppe selected as finalist for 2017 Innovation Conference and Showcase
"Considering the Houston Technology Center's long legacy of contributing to the Houston entrepreneurial scene, we are proud to be a part of the first IC&S pitch competition,"
The Houston Technology Center (HTC) serves as a hub in Houston's entrepreneurial ecosystem. It has proven programs to promote economic growth, mentorship for new entrepreneurs, and space wcj for new companies to grow. The Innovation Conference and Showcase (IC&S) is hosted annually by HTC. It brings together innovative thinkers and speakers with entrepreneurs and investors.
The pitch competition is being held October 5 at 1:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Houston.
If you are interested in Drugshoppe as a potential partner or investment, please contact Erol Bakkalbasi at erol@dsdrugdesign.com.
http://www.dsdrugdesign.com
Contact
Erol Bakkalbasi
***@dsdrugdesign.com
