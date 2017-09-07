Drugshoppe selected as finalist for 2017 Innovation Conference and Showcase

Contact

Erol Bakkalbasi

***@dsdrugdesign.com Erol Bakkalbasi

End

-- Drugshoppe was selected as a finalist in the first annual pitch competition at the Houston Technology Center Innovation Conference and Showcase. Drugshoppe was picked from among many companies that applied in the fields of life sciences, aerospace, energy, IT, and transportation. Drugshoppe will compete with other finalists for best in show, and cash and in-kind prizes."Considering the Houston Technology Center's long legacy of contributing to the Houston entrepreneurial scene, we are proud to be a part of the first IC&S pitch competition,"said Erol Bakkalbasi, the president of Drugshoppe.The Houston Technology Center (HTC) serves as a hub in Houston's entrepreneurial ecosystem. It has proven programs to promote economic growth, mentorship for new entrepreneurs, and space wcj for new companies to grow. The Innovation Conference and Showcase (IC&S) is hosted annually by HTC. It brings together innovative thinkers and speakers with entrepreneurs and investors.The pitch competition is being held October 5 at 1:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Houston.If you are interested in Drugshoppe as a potential partner or investment, please contact Erol Bakkalbasi at erol@dsdrugdesign.com.