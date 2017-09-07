News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService announced Customized Software Development and Deployment
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced to offer customized software development services using FreeSWITCH platform. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService shared his thoughts about FreeSWITCH software development services with these words: " We have over 7 years of experience in offering client-centric VoIP solution using FreeSWITCH technology. Our team of domain experts are well-versed with every technological advancement of the architecture of FreeSWITCH and can come up with custom FreeSWITCH development as per our client's business needs. We offer FreeSWITCH software development to enhance our clients' business communication and productivity."
The technical head at FreeSWITCHService explained the deployment and development process of FreeSWITCH software with these words: " We offer custom development of the system, software, apps, and module using FreeSWITCH framework. We also offer customization or modification of existing application to stay upgraded. Our developers also provide 24/7 assistance for ensuring seamless maintenance of our tailored software. We write FreeSWITCH applications using Linux. Recording the voice calls, wcj conducting a conference, call routing, and detecting fax tones are easy with our bespoke software while meeting the different requirements of our clients. Various modules like config, codecs, format, etc. can improve the working of existing enterprise communication solutions and we offer the customization of such modules. Our work is appreciated globally for meeting deadlines while offering quality VoIP-based solutions. Our expert developers facilitate the global clientele to leverage all the benefits of FreeSWITCH platform." He concluded.
FreeSWITCHService offers various communication solutions including conferencing solutions, IP PBX solutions, telecom API development, IVR (Interactive Voice Response) solutions, and SBC (Session Border Controller) solutions.
