Denver to Host Fit4mom Founder Lisa Druxman with Weekend of Fitness, Empowerment and Fun!
Fit4mom founder Lisa Druxman is headed to Denver bringing a workshop packed with her own knowledge and expertise. Join her on Sept. 15th for a Master Stroller Strides Class in City Park and again on the 16th for the workshop and Mom's night out.
Stroller Strides Master Class
On September 15th, founder Lisa Druxman will take the lead instructing a city-wide master Stroller Strides class in Denver. Class begins at 9:30 am and is free to all. Registration will open at 8:30 am in City Park's West Meadows, located at 2001 Colorado Blvd (https://fit4mom-
For those who are not yet familiar, Stroller Strides is a total fitness program designed for moms and their kiddos. Mom's can get in a fantastic full-body workout while hanging with their kids. No need for a sitter! With ten locations in and around the greater Denver area, you're sure to find one that works for you.
Empowered Mama Workshop
Join Fit4mom for the first ever Empowered Mama Workshop in Denver. Founder Lisa Druxman has put together a full day of self growth and development. This workshop was designed for the current or aspiring mom boss. Beginning at 7 am, participants can enjoy fitness classes, five empowering conference sessions, food, gift bags and a much deserved, city-wide Mom's Night Out.
Workshop courses include:
1. Vision, values and planning
2. Managing decision making, time and productivity
3. Building wealth and creating abundance physically and financially
4. Building your personal brand
5. The power of gratitude, attitude and perspective
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
City-wide wcj Mom's Night Out
Get ready to party! Mom's Night Out will take place at Venue 221 on Detriot St. in Cherry Creek North, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. All attendees will receive a bomb gift bag and two beverages, which are included with every ticket purchase. Come dressed in your best formal wear or your nicest pair of yoga pants and be prepared to bust a move and/or get jiggy with it on the dance floor. Just for showing up you are eligible to win the newest BOB stroller and a training gift pack from SKLZ. You really don't want to miss this.
About Fit4mom
FIT4MOM is the country's largest fitness program for moms offering pre- and post-natal fitness classes for every stage of motherhood. Find a Stroller Strides location near you at fit4mom.com or contact Stroller Strides of Greater Denver owner Jillian Jones at jilljones@fit4mom.com. Check out all of the programs fit4mom has to offer and join the community of fit moms that is sweeping the nation today!
Contact
Fit4mom Greater Denver
***@fit4mom.com
End
