 
News By Tag
* Fit4mom
* Stroller Strides
* Fitness for Moms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Denver to Host Fit4mom Founder Lisa Druxman with Weekend of Fitness, Empowerment and Fun!

Fit4mom founder Lisa Druxman is headed to Denver bringing a workshop packed with her own knowledge and expertise. Join her on Sept. 15th for a Master Stroller Strides Class in City Park and again on the 16th for the workshop and Mom's night out.
 
 
Fit4mom master SS class
Fit4mom master SS class
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fit4mom
Stroller Strides
Fitness for Moms

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

DENVER - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Fit4mom founder, Lisa Druxman is headed to Denver and bringing with her a workshop packed with her own brand of knowledge and expertise. The weekend will begin with a Master Stroller Strides class that will take place on Friday, September 15th, lead by the one and only, Lisa Druxman. Saturday will be a full day of connection, exercise and empowering workshops. To cap it all off, there will be a City-wide Moms Night Out at Venue 221 in Cherry Creek to follow the workshop!

Stroller Strides Master Class

On September 15th, founder Lisa Druxman will take the lead instructing a city-wide master Stroller Strides class in Denver. Class begins at 9:30 am and is free to all. Registration will open at 8:30 am in City Park's West Meadows, located at 2001 Colorado Blvd (https://fit4mom-greaterdenver.pike13.com/locations/city-park). Pick up a swag bag and don't miss out on your chance to win some awesome raffle prizes.

For those who are not yet familiar, Stroller Strides is a total fitness program designed for moms and their kiddos. Mom's can get in a fantastic full-body workout while hanging with their kids. No need for a sitter! With ten locations in and around the greater Denver area, you're sure to find one that works for you.

Empowered Mama Workshop

Join Fit4mom for the first ever Empowered Mama Workshop in Denver. Founder Lisa Druxman has put together a full day of self growth and development. This workshop was designed for the current or aspiring mom boss. Beginning at 7 am, participants can enjoy fitness classes, five empowering conference sessions, food, gift bags and a much deserved, city-wide Mom's Night Out.

Workshop courses include:

1.      Vision, values and planning
2.      Managing decision making, time and productivity
3.      Building wealth and creating abundance physically and financially
4.      Building your personal brand
5.      The power of gratitude, attitude and perspective

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowered-mama-workshop-tick... for more information on the events and to purchase tickets today.

City-wide wcj Mom's Night Out

Get ready to party! Mom's Night Out will take place at Venue 221 on Detriot St. in Cherry Creek North, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. All attendees will receive a bomb gift bag and two beverages, which are included with every ticket purchase. Come dressed in your best formal wear or your nicest pair of yoga pants and be prepared to bust a move and/or get jiggy with it on the dance floor. Just for showing up you are eligible to win the newest BOB stroller and a training gift pack from SKLZ. You really don't want to miss this.

About Fit4mom

FIT4MOM is the country's largest fitness program for moms offering pre- and post-natal fitness classes for every stage of motherhood. Find a Stroller Strides location near you at fit4mom.com or contact Stroller Strides of Greater Denver owner Jillian Jones at jilljones@fit4mom.com. Check out all of the programs fit4mom has to offer and join the community of fit moms that is sweeping the nation today!

Contact
Fit4mom Greater Denver
***@fit4mom.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fit4mom.com Email Verified
Tags:Fit4mom, Stroller Strides, Fitness for Moms
Industry:Fitness
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share