Artworks by Marino Marini, Henry Moore, Alfred Bricher at Nye & Company's Sept. 27th-28th auction
A bronze figural sculpture maquette by the renowned British artist Henry Moore (1898-1986), and an oil on canvas marine painting by Alfred Bricher (Am., 1837-1908), are expected top lots in Nye & Company Auctioneers' September 27th-28th auction.
A maquette is a small model or study in 3-D for either a sculptural or architectural project. Nye & Company sold four of Henry Moore's maquettes in its June auction, with the top earner selling for a robust $125,000. The maquette in the September 27-28 sale was conceived in 1952 and is titled Maquette for Warrior Without Shield. It carries a reasonable estimate of $10,000-$20,000.
Alfred Thompson Bricher was an acclaimed painter associated with White Mountain art and the Hudson River School. He was active in New York and New Hampshire and was best known for his coastal views and marine, landscape and genre paintings. His work in the auction is a marine depiction that is artist signed lower right and is expected to change hands for $10,000-$15,000.
More than 850 lots will come up for bid over the course of the two sessions, the first of which, on Sept. 27, will be titled Collectors' Passion and comprise around 200 curated lots (to include the Moore maquette and Bricher painting). The Sept. 28 session is an Estate Treasures Auction, with 600+ lots. Online bidding will be provided by Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com.
"This sale features a diverse scope of property, ranging from 18th century Americana that's part of a superb New England and Michigan grouping known as the Rosebrook Collection, through to modern times with a fine George Nelson desk for Herman Miller and a Hans Wegner Papa Bear chair and ottoman," said Andrew Holter, Nye & Company's Director of Business Development.
Mr. Holter added, "The sale also includes nearly 100 lots of signed and first edition books, from modern masters and poetry greats such as Hemingway, Faulkner, Robert Frost, William Styron, Wallace Stevens, Samuel Beckett and many more."
John Nye, the owner of Nye & Company Auctioneers, added, "This auction is a great example of the staggering variety of material and price ranges that goes through a regional auction house. The disparate lots keep the business fresh and interesting. And this sale is fresh and interesting."
The Hans Wegner Papa Bear chair and ottoman, boasting a nice gray upholstery, has a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$7,000. In addition to the George Nelson designed action office roll-top desk for Herman Miller, there's also a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair and ottoman with rosewood veneer frame and black leather upholstered armrests and tufted cushions (est. $3,000-$5,000)
Period furniture will feature a 19th century red-stained pine wall cupboard made in Hackensack, N.J. (est. $3,000-$5,000);
Staying in the period furniture category, a Chippendale birchwood chest of drawers, made in Massachusetts circa 1780-1800, with reverse serpentine front and ball-and-claw feet, should change hands for $4,000-$6,000;
Returning to fine art, an etching by Childe Hassam (Am., 1859-1935), titled The Writing Desk, signed in pencil, initialed and dated in wcj the plate (1915) is expected to command $4,000-$6,000. Hassam was an impressionist painter, noted for his urban and coastal scenes. He was one of the most influential American artists of the early 20th century, producing more than 3,000 artworks.
A watercolor painting by Marino Marini (It., 1901-1980), titled Abstract Equestrian Woman, pencil signed and dated (1958), also has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. Marini is best known as a sculptor, and many of his creations are equestrian-themed, as is the painting in the auction. He moved back and forth between Italy, France and Switzerland, receiving accolades at every turn.
An abstract oil on canvas painting by Robert Arthur Goodnough (Am., 1917-2010), depicting white shapes on a cream background, artist-signed lower left, should gavel for $3,000-$5,000. Goodnough was an abstract expressionist painter and one of the last of the original generation of the New York School. His work has been shown in countless museums and galleries worldwide.
John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby's before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson's in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.
For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Collectors' Passion and Estate Treasures Auction scheduled for September 27th and 28th please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.
