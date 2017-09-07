Artworks by Marino Marini, Henry Moore, Alfred Bricher at Nye & Company's Sept. 27th-28th auction

A bronze figural sculpture maquette by the renowned British artist Henry Moore (1898-1986), and an oil on canvas marine painting by Alfred Bricher (Am., 1837-1908), are expected top lots in Nye & Company Auctioneers' September 27th-28th auction.