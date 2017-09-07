 
September 2017





Block Party Quilters surpass 6,500 Quilt Donations

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington & Alaska receives 6,500th charity quilt from Block Party Quilters
 
 
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1988, Block Party Quilters guild members have created cheerful quilts for children staying at Ronald McDonald HouseCharities (RMHC) of Western Washington & Alaska.BPQ has just surpassed their 6,500th quilt donation — with more to come!

At their Seattle House, RMHC provides a "home-away-from-home" for families while their children undergo treatment at Seattle Children's Hospital. In 2016, they provided over 28,000 nights of housing to 456 families.

At RMHC, a special "Quilt Room" houses the donated quilts, which are decorated with unique designs that appeal to all ages, from newborns to teens. Each child gets to pick out their own forever quilt. Special care is taken to ensure siblings also receive the gift of a quilt as the impact of wcj an illness and being away from home affects all family members. These cheerful quilts envelop the children and their families with warmth and comfort sent from the Block Party Quilters Guild. BPQ quilts also hang as permanent decorations throughout the residential areas of the Seattle House.

Block Party Quilters is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of quilting and other needle arts through sharing, education, community service and quilt shows. BPQ members sew these special charity quilts all year round. One general guild meeting per year is a dedicated "Charity Night Sew-In". At the 2017 Block Party Charity Quilt Sew-In, over 60 quilt tops were completed in 2 ½ hours!

Block Party Quilter members have been recognized for their innovative art quilts, traditional pieced quilts and applique techniques. Several charity quilts will be on display at The BPQ Annual Quilt Show November 10-12, 2017 at the Issaquah Community Center. The theme is "Art in Nature" and the featured artist is Sherie Thomas, an award-winning applique quilter and BPQ member. Tickets at the door are $7.00 with free admission for Veterans and Active Duty Military Members.

To learn more about Block Party Quilters or the 2017 Quilt Show:
please visit www.bpquilters.org or email publicity@bpquilters.org

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska please email communications@rmhcseattle.org

Media Contact
www.bpquilters.org
www.rmhc-wwaak.org
communications@rmhcseattle.org
