Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour: Your Gynecologist, Obstetrician, Infertility Specialist
Are you facing infertility problem and if you want to get it treated come to Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour. An expert in this profession, she has 17 years of experience in this genre and is well known for providing 100% solution to infertility.
Dr. Sachdev Gour spent four years in the United Kingdom, where she worked and practiced as an IVF clinical research fellow at the prestigious Hammersmith Hospital. Besides this she has also practiced as a Gynecologist and Obstetrician at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. In the mean time she has also gained membership of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (UK) in May 2005.
In the year 2007, Dr. Sachdev Gour returned to Delhi with an aim in the mind that she can consult with an IVF specialist with Delhi's premier Infertility treatment centers. She is very much dedicated to assist the couples and provide them comprehensive fertility services to both female and male patients. In addition to providing quality & affordable infertility treatment, Dr. Gour also conducts regular Training & Workshops in the same context and makes the people aware about the issues and the solution to the infertility. With her expertise and professional technique, Shivani Sachdev Gour has been able to help thousands of couples and at the same time fulfill their dreams by giving parenthood.
Keeping in mind about offering best in class counselling about infertility, Dr. Gour has opened SCI Healthcare of which she is the founder and director. SCI IVF is a state of the art fertility centre that is located in Kailash Colony, New Delhi and the center is specialized in serving the people those who are facing the problem of infertility. Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour and her team of professionals like Dr Vishal Dutt Gour are one of the largest and most experienced IVF providers in India. He consults on male fertility problems and even performs surgical sperm collection as well.
Shivani Sachdev Gour has all the experienced doctors that works hand in hand with each other wcj to deliver the best services of its kind. The SCI IVF Hospital embryology team is experienced in offering best IVF solutions across India. Owing to the expert professionals, the center enjoys a higher result in terms of positive pregnancy results. Besides, the miscarriage rate is lower, which is a good sign as this explains about the reliability of the center.
About Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour
Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour (http://www.drshivanisachdevgour.com) is a regarded as best and well known Gynecologist in Kailash Colony, Delhi. She is an expert in this profession and is in this genre for the last 17 years. She has completed MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, DNB - Medical Genetics and is now the Founder & Director of SCI Healthcare. SCI IVF is a state of the art fertility centre that is located in Kailash Colony, New Delhi.Just book an appointment and consult with Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour and get quick solution to your infertility issue that you are facing.
For more information, please visit
SCIIVF Hospital at Address: A-1, Ground Floor, Kailash Colony,
New Delhi 110048, India,
Phone number: 011-41022905
Mail at- info@sciivf.com
Contact
SCI Healthcare
01141022905
***@sciivf.com
