Society 805 Announces the Launch of a new addition in our Food & Wine section!

 
OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- (Oxnard, CA) - Society 805 is excited to announce the launching of  "Psst, did you hear?", a weekly seasoning of news & a touch of gossip within the restaurant world in the 805 that will feature tidbits about new chefs, new menus, happenings at restaurants, openings , closings, health code violators, remodeling jobs and  so forth .The official launch date for "Psst, did you hear?", is Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017.

We are very excited and look forward to spreading the word on what's happening in the wcj restaurant world within the 805, especially with so many new and exciting restaurants coming to Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Society805.com is an online publication that focuses on the quality and lifestyle of the Ventura and Santa Barbara region located along the beautiful central California coastline. We feature articles about arts & culture, food & wines,  fashion, beauty, health, fitness and some of the 805's most exciting social events.

Our readership also enjoy articles written about the extraordinary residents who live, work and contribute to one of the most exciting and beautiful regions in California.

For more information about the launch or to send us a little seasoning of news, please send an email to FoodandWine@Society805.com

http://society805.com/

Denise
8052367956
foodandwine@society805.com
