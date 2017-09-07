News By Tag
Knowles Guest Speaker at Entrepreneur Experience Conference at Cobb Civic Center
Knowles will use her 22 years of HR leadership experience and expertise to present the topic "From Employee 2 Entrepreneur."
Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career, including SPHR. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide wcj range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report and design customized solutions for its clients.
As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@
