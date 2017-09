Knowles Guest Speaker at Entrepreneur Experience Conference at Cobb Civic Center

HR_ Logo- Small- RGB- 72dpi

Contact

HR Knowledge Source

***@thekamdigroup.com HR Knowledge Source

End

-- Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a guest speaker at The Entrepreneur Experience Conference (TEEC) in Atlanta, GA. The conference will be held Saturday, September 16 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060 from 11 am to 5 pm. TEEC is a special edition to the Small Business Market Expo. The focus of TEEC is to build, strengthen, support, and train established and new entrepreneurs.Knowles will use herand expertise to present the topic "From Employee 2 Entrepreneur."During the session, she will discuss how making the transition to entrepreneurship is NOT for the faint of heart! This seminar will discuss the good, the bad, the ugly and the awesome of small business ownership. Knowles' presentation will take place at 2 pm.Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career, including SPHR. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide wcj range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report and design customized solutions for its clients.As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@ hrknowledgesource.com , call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com . For registration and detailed information on the Entrepreneur Experience Conference, please go to http://www.sbmexpo.com/