Acclaimed matrimonial attorney Arthur S. Kallow keynotes Continuing Legal Education Seminar Series
The seminar will feature esteemed matrimonial attorney Arthur S. Kallow who will speak on "Time limitations in financial litigations in family law". There will be other presenters, as well. The event will conclude with an open discussion.
Arthur Kallow is one of the top family law attorneys in the State of Illinois and has earned the respect of his colleagues in the legal community and that of his clients. He is known for his unwavering resolve to the safety and protection of fathers and children and his commitment to social justice and legal change. He has successfully taken on the most complex cases of parental responsibilities and parenting time interference and has litigated sophisticated appeals in both State and Federal Courts.
The Kallow CLE Seminar Series has had great success since its inception and over one thousand attorneys have attended its seminars since 2014.
Please make reservations for future Kallow CLE events by emailing Jennifer Whiteside (jwhiteside@levinglaw.com), wcj as this program is close to its capacity.
About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.
Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is nationally known as one of the leading family law lawyers in the country. He pioneered the Fathers' Rights Movement more than 30 years ago and has dedicated his professional life to promoting positive social change and strengthening families. Leving has reunited countless fathers and children throughout America as well as from several countries across the world. Leving's many professional achievements and accomplishments have been recognized by government leaders (including three US Presidents), private industry, his peers, and social service and other nonprofit agencies. The Illinois House of Representatives honored Leving "for his work in safeguarding the rights of fathers and protecting the welfare of children and families in this State" and for his "hard work, integrity, and dedication for the people of the State of Illinois."
