Pristine Bouncy Castles Add More Commercial Grade Inflatable Products to Line
PRISTINE BOUNCY CASTLES (www.pristinebouncycastles.com) announces the launch of a new range of commercial grade inflatable products to their line.
Speaking about Pristine Castle's new offerings, James Sperry, managing director stated, "We have invested in developing products that will appeal to people of all ages, both kids and adults. Every one of our new products has been manufactured to meet British Standard BSEN 14960 standards as with all our products."
"Strengthening in all the right areas means that our products are manufactured to best quality. We're also excited to offer custom made bouncing castle products to clients looking for something a little different.".
James went on to explain, "Pristine Bouncy Castles opened in 2016 and we were one of the first companies to offer bespoke designs. My father worked for a major inflatables company and from when I was 10 years old, I would join him to learn inflatable manufacturing skills in my school summer holidays. All this knowledge is used to create the quality Pristine Bouncy Castle products."
Learning how to make bouncy castles from the beginning, repairing and the measuring and cutting of PVC materials are skills that James now calls on at Pristine Castles. He is also committed to safety and strongly interested in delivering outstanding customer service and takes the philosophy that the wcj customer is always right.
The expanded stock line of Pristine Castles includes a variety of themes including themes for both boys and girls. Pristine Bouncy Castles also supplies several accessories such as bouncy castle sand bags and sumo suits for children and adults in addition to crash mats and boxing ring duel products.
About the Company:
Founded in 2016, Pristine Castles is a leading bouncy castle and repair company dedicated to quality workmanship, safety and customer satisfaction. A nationwide repair service is available for all inflatables. Pristine Castles is a company that prides itself on using technology to fulfil design dreams. Visit us at https://www.pristinebouncycastles.co.uk/
Media Contact
James Sperry
+ 07498 213 666
***@pristinebouncycastles.co.uk
