Orange County United Way Honors Snell & Wilmer with the Spirit of Orange Award
The Rally for Change is a pivotal campaign kickoff event that brings together The Orange County United Way's most valued partners to recognize, celebrate and be inspired by change agents in the local community. The event theme recognizes the interconnected issues that the Orange County United Way's FACE 2024 goals are tackling in Education, Income, Health and Housing. The event is a blend of both recognition and celebration of the past year's achievements.
The Snell & Wilmer Orange County office participates in an annual week-long fundraising event campaign encouraging the participation of all staff. This year's campaign raised over $36,000 in support of United Way. Due to the success of the firm's campaign, Snell & Wilmer was one of just 19 companies in Orange County to be recognized with the Spirit of Orange award.
Orange County associates Tony Carucci and Colin Higgins attended the Rally for Change to accept the award on behalf of the firm. Snell & Wilmer partner and Orange County United Way board member James Scheinkman wcj was also in attendance.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
